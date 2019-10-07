Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Books

Expect a book of Toni Morrison quotations soon

Toni Morrison
Toni Morrison at the America Festival in Paris in 2012.
(Thibault Camus / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Oct. 7, 2019
12 PM
Share

A book of Toni Morrison quotations is coming out in December.

“The Measure of Our Lives: A Gathering of Wisdom” will draw from her whole body of work, including celebrated novels such as “Beloved” and “Song of Solomon.”

The foreword is by Zadie Smith, adapted from a tribute she wrote soon after the Nobel laureate died in August at age 88.

A publisher’s note describes the book as a distillation of her major themes, including “transcendence through imagination; the self and its discontents; the vicissitudes of love; the whirligig of memory; the singular power of women; the original American sin of slavery; the bankruptcy of racial oppression; the complex humanity; and art of black people.”

Books
Appreciation: Toni Morrison was both a mirror and a map who reflected experience back to us
WASHINGTON, D.C. Toni Morrison poses for a portrait at the
Books
Appreciation: Toni Morrison was both a mirror and a map who reflected experience back to us
Toni Morrison, the author, essayist and winner of Nobel and Pulitzer prizes, famously encouraged would-be writers to take action.
More Coverage
‘Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am’ director reveals how he captured the novelist’s intimate moments
Toni Morrison tributes pour in from Oprah, the Clintons, Colin Kaepernick
Advertisement

The compact, 128-page compilation was put together by Erroll McDonald, executive editor and vice president of the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group. He told the Associated Press on Monday that he thought of the book as a response to the “tremendous adulation” that Morrison received after her death. He intends “The Measure of Our Lives” to serve as an introduction for new readers and an “ideal keepsake” for longtime admirers.

The book’s title comes from one of Morrison’s most famous sayings, about words themselves: “We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”

1/12
Toni Morrison receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama in 2012.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
2/12
Toni Morrison, best known for her novel “Beloved,” has died at age 88.  (Getty Images)
3/12
Novelist Toni Morrison photographed with her sons Slade and Ford at her home in December 1978.   (Jack Mitchell/Getty Images)
4/12
Author and professor Toni Morrison receives an honorary degree at the 245th Rutgers University commencement in 2011.  (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
5/12
Toni Morrison in Milan, Italy, in 2017.  (Leonardo Cendamo / Getty Images)
6/12
Toni Morrison attends the unveiling of a memorial bench marking the abolition of slavery in Paris in 2010.  (Franck Fife/AFP)
7/12
Toni Morrison, best known for her bestselling novel “Beloved,” has died at age 88.  (Getty Images)
8/12
President Clinton embraces writer Toni Morrison after awarding her a National Humanities Medal in 2000.  (RICK BOWMER/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
9/12
Oprah Winfrey and Toni Morrison attend the Carl Sandburg literary awards dinner in 2010 in Chicago.  (Daniel Boczarski/FilmMagic)
10/12
Toni Morrison.   (Timothy Greenfield Sanders/Random House)
11/12
Toni Morrison with her 1977 novel, “Song of Solomon,” during a reception sponsored by the American ambassador at his residence in Paris in 2012.  (PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images)
12/12
From left, Thandie Newton, Toni Morrison, Oprah Winfrey and Kimberly Elise in Touchstone Pictures’ “Beloved.”  (Touchstone Pictures)

Books
Newsletter
Get the latest news and notes from our Book Club.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement