Expect a book of Toni Morrison quotations soon

A book of Toni Morrison quotations is coming out in December.
“The Measure of Our Lives: A Gathering of Wisdom” will draw from her whole body of work, including celebrated novels such as “Beloved” and “Song of Solomon.”
The foreword is by Zadie Smith, adapted from a tribute she wrote soon after the Nobel laureate died in August at age 88.
A publisher’s note describes the book as a distillation of her major themes, including “transcendence through imagination; the self and its discontents; the vicissitudes of love; the whirligig of memory; the singular power of women; the original American sin of slavery; the bankruptcy of racial oppression; the complex humanity; and art of black people.”
The compact, 128-page compilation was put together by Erroll McDonald, executive editor and vice president of the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group. He told the Associated Press on Monday that he thought of the book as a response to the “tremendous adulation” that Morrison received after her death. He intends “The Measure of Our Lives” to serve as an introduction for new readers and an “ideal keepsake” for longtime admirers.
The book’s title comes from one of Morrison’s most famous sayings, about words themselves: “We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”
1/12
Toni Morrison receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama in 2012.
(Alex Wong/Getty Images)
2/12
Toni Morrison, best known for her novel “Beloved,” has died at age 88.
(Getty Images)
3/12
Novelist Toni Morrison photographed with her sons Slade and Ford at her home in December 1978.
(Jack Mitchell/Getty Images)
4/12
Author and professor Toni Morrison receives an honorary degree at the 245th Rutgers University commencement in 2011.
(Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
5/12
Toni Morrison in Milan, Italy, in 2017.
(Leonardo Cendamo / Getty Images)
6/12
Toni Morrison attends the unveiling of a memorial bench marking the abolition of slavery in Paris in 2010.
(Franck Fife/AFP)
7/12
Toni Morrison, best known for her bestselling novel “Beloved,” has died at age 88.
(Getty Images)
8/12
President Clinton embraces writer Toni Morrison after awarding her a National Humanities Medal in 2000.
(RICK BOWMER/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
9/12
Oprah Winfrey and Toni Morrison attend the Carl Sandburg literary awards dinner in 2010 in Chicago.
(Daniel Boczarski/FilmMagic)
10/12
Toni Morrison.
(Timothy Greenfield Sanders/Random House)
11/12
Toni Morrison with her 1977 novel, “Song of Solomon,” during a reception sponsored by the American ambassador at his residence in Paris in 2012.
(PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images)
12/12
From left, Thandie Newton, Toni Morrison, Oprah Winfrey and Kimberly Elise in Touchstone Pictures’ “Beloved.”
(Touchstone Pictures)