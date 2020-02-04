Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Books

‘American Dirt’ publisher vows to increase Latinx staff, published authors

Macmillan
Macmillan vowed to increase its number of Latinx staff and published authors.
(Mark Lennihan / Associated Press)
By Dorany PinedaStaff Writer 
Feb. 4, 2020
10:06 AM
Share

Less than a week after canceling Jeanine Cummins’ entire “American Dirt” book tour and acknowledging “deep inadequacies” in its launching of the bestseller, the publishing company appears to be making changes.

A group of Latinx activists met on Monday with officials at Macmillan, the international parent company of Flatiron Books, which published “American Dirt,” to deliberate steps the publisher could take to increase Latino representation in the industry.

After the meeting, #DignidadLiteraria and Presente.org, an online Latinx organizing group, released a statement detailing the “unprecedented commitments” Macmillan made after the two-hour meeting.

Advertisement

According to the release, the publisher made commitments to “substantially increasing Latinx representation across Macmillan, including authors, titles, staff and its overall literary ecosystem” and “developing an action plan to address these objectives within 90 days.” Macmillan also said it would “regroup within 30 days with #DignidadLiteraria and other Latinx groups to assess progress.”

This week, #DignidadLiteraria and its allies also will be organizing action forums in several cities across the country, including one Thursday at Culver City’s Antioch University. The purpose of these panels is “to continue the conversation on Latinos and the publishing industry,” said Roberto Lovato, a writer and co-founder of the hashtag and group spawned by the outcry.

Flatiron Books and Macmillan did not immediately respond to the Los Angeles Times’ request for comment.

Cummins’ migrant tale “American Dirt” sparked a raging storm of controversy weeks ago. Published on Jan. 21, the book has been accused by critics of being a harmful act of cultural appropriation, riddled with cultural inaccuracies and stereotypes about Mexico and the struggles of migrants. It inspired snarky parodies on Twitter and spurred discussions about how far the publishing industry still had to go to represent the diversity of the Latino experience.

Advertisement

Still, the novel was warmly received by prominent notables, including Stephen King, John Grisham and Sandra Cisneros, who reaffirmed her support of the book in an exclusive interview last week.

Books
‘American Dirt’ was supposed to be a publishing triumph. What went wrong?
la_ca_american_dirt_book_251.JPG
Books
‘American Dirt’ was supposed to be a publishing triumph. What went wrong?
Celebrities endorsed ‘American Dirt’ — then the reactions on Twitter turned negative. Cries of appropriation — and barb-wire dinner pieces — spark scorn for book

Among the meeting attendees were Bob Miller and Don Weisberg, presidents of Flatiron Books and Macmillan, respectively; Amy Einhorn, the editor of “American Dirt”; representatives of Oprah Winfrey; and authors and #DignidadLiteraria founders David Bowles and Myriam Gurba. Gurba’s negative review of the book became the catalyst of the controversy.

#DignidadLiteraria is “a network of committed Latinx authors formed to combat the invisibility of Latinx authors, editors, and executives in the U.S. publishing industry and the dearth of Latinx literature on the shelves of America’s bookstores and libraries,” according to its founders.

It’s also a movement fueled by the publishing world’s lack of representation. Latinos are the largest minority voting group in the U.S. and the largest nonwhite demographic, but in 2018 they made up only 3% of the publishing workforce, according to a Publishers Weekly study from last year.

Though Bowles called the commitments “a clear victory” in a video posted on Twitter, #DignidadLiteraria emphasized that the publishing world had a long way to go, urged government officials to investigate the “homogeneity” of the industry and encouraged the public to demand more Latinx voices in books.

Monday’s announcement “is just the first step in what must ultimately be a sea change in publishing,” the group said in the statement. “This campaign is not simply about Flatiron Books, or Macmillan USA. It’s about seeking change that reverberates through the entire industry so the shelves of U.S. bookstores and libraries reflect its people.”

Advertisement

Now that Latinos have the publishing world’s attention, Lovato believes that the public is “watching the beginning of the end of the folkloric industrial complex in Latino literature.”

BooksEntertainment & Arts
Newsletter
Love a good book?

Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Dorany Pineda
Follow Us
Dorany Pineda is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement