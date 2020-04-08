What authors are reading, hearing and watching in quarantine

There are 5 stories.
Quarantined in Riverside, novelist Susan Straight watches “Gunsmoke” and “Gentefied” and gives away Judy Blume and National Geographic.
In quarantine, mystery poet Rigoberto González
In quarantine, mystery writer Charles Finch contemplates Kierkegaard, watches “Love Is Blind,” learns a Steely Dan solo and becomes a “candle guy.”
In a coronavirus quarantine diary, ‘The Other Americans’ author Laila reads ‘The Bell Jar,’ recommends Kiese Laymon’s ‘Heavy’ and watches ‘Devs.’
In our first coronavirus quarantine diary, “Your House Will Pay” author Steph Cha reads Ivy Pochoda and Cathy Park Hong, watches “Iron Man 2" and “Fleabag,” listens to “The Power Broker” and works a “Starry Night” puzzle.