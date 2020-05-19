Watch ‘Station Eleven’ author Emily St. John Mandel at the L.A. Times Book Club

Author Emily St. John Mandel joins the L.A. Times Book Club at 7 p.m. May 19 for a wide-ranging virtual discussion about her work, including the bestselling pandemic classic “Station Eleven,” the subject of an upcoming HBO Max series.

Watch Mandel in conversation with Times culture writer Carolina A. Miranda on the Los Angeles Times Facebook Page. Or tune in on YouTube or Twitter.

Mandel’s new book is “The Glass Hotel,” which involves another timely issue, a financial crisis. The novel includes a key character inspired by financier Bernie Madoff, whose Ponzi scheme was uncovered during the 2008 financial crisis.

In advance of her book club talk, Mandel and a few other authors helped us put together an apocalyptic reading list. She suggested “A Canticle for Leibowitz” by Walter M. Miller Jr., calling the 1961 Hugo Award winner “an interesting and somewhat haunting story.”

“It was the first post-apocalyptic book I read,” she said, “and reading it made me think for the first time about what a post-apocalyptic world might look like.”

