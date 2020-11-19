Scottish author Douglas Stuart wins 2020 Booker Prize for his debut novel, ‘Shuggie Bain’

Douglas Stuart took home the 2020 Booker Prize for his debut novel “Shuggie Bain” on Thursday.

“Shuggie Bain,” published in February, follows the life of Hugh “Shuggie” Bain, a kind, lonely boy growing up in public housing in Glasgow, Scotland, in the 1980s. It’s a story about love, queer sexuality and a mother struggling with alcohol addiction. The story is based on Stuart’s childhood experiences in the Scottish city where the book is set.

Stuart dedicated the novel to his late mother, who died of alcoholism when he was 16. He attended London’s Royal College of Art before moving to New York to pursue a career in fashion design.

“Shuggie Bain” is the second Scottish book to win the prestigious prize, the highest literary honor in Britain, since it was established in 1969.

Advertisement

“Shuggie Bain” by Douglas Stuart won the 2020 Booker Prize. (Booker Prize )

The Booker Prize’s shortened video ceremony followed another big night in the literary world, the National Book Awards, held Wednesday night, which was entirely virtual. In contrast, the U.K. ceremony maintained some live elements, taking over the Roundhouse performance venue in London, which for the hour-long event was populated only by the host, British journalist John Wilson, previous winner Bernardine Evaristo, judges chair Margaret Busby and the four-piece Chineke! Chamber Ensemble. Actors read excerpts from the finalists’ novels from a different venue, London’s Old Vic theater.

The ceremony was broadcast live on Radio 4 and BBC iPlayer.

Special guests included novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, winner of a Booker and the Nobel Prize in literature; Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; and former U.S. President Obama, whose memoir “A Promised Land” hit shelves Tuesday and sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada on its first day.

Advertisement

The Booker Prize is the United Kingdom’s most prestigious literary award, open to any novel written in English by an author of any nationality.

Margaret Atwood and Evaristo shared last year’s prize for their novels “The Testaments” and “Girl, Woman, Other,” respectively.

Previous winners include William Golding, Iris Murdoch, Salman Rushdie and Hilary Mantel.

Advertisement

Below is the complete 2020 Booker Prize shortlist: