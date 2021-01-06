Now that Stacey Abrams has won big in Georgia, she’s got a thriller novel coming soon

With the Georgia runoff elections nearly in the rearview mirror, voting-rights champion Stacey Abrams has another major date on the horizon: the release of her latest novel.

That’s right: Before the Fair Fight Action founder played a major role in flipping Georgia blue for both the presidential and ongoing Senate runoff elections, she wrote a Supreme Court thriller titled “While Justice Sleeps,” which is due May 11.

According to publishing giant Penguin Random House, “While Justice Sleeps” follows Avery Keene, “a brilliant young law clerk” whose personal and professional lives are dramatically upended when her boss, renowned Justice Howard Wynn, suddenly slips into a coma.

As Wynn’s newly appointed legal guardian and power of attorney, Keene uncovers a host of secrets, including “one of the most controversial cases before the court — a proposed merger between an American biotech company and an Indian genetics firm, which promises to unleash breathtaking results in the medical field.” The twisty novel sees its protagonist embark on a dangerous and enigmatic journey to unveil the truth, informed by Abrams’ “astute inside knowledge of the court and political landscape.”

Before serving as the minority leader for the Georgia House of Representatives and rising to national prominence with a gubernatorial run in 2018, the Yale-educated attorney wrote several romance novels under the pseudonym Selena Montgomery. Two bestselling nonfiction titles, “Our Time Is Now” and “Lead From the Outside,” have been published under Abrams’ real name, as will “While Justice Sleeps.”

As Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock secured leads this week in the Georgia Senate runoffs, social media rallied behind Abrams and her fellow organizers, including Black Voters Matter cofounder LaTosha Brown. And a few even seized the opportunity to plug Abrams’ forthcoming book.

“Considering Stacey Abrams ALSO WROTE A NOVEl that comes out in May, I really have no excuse to not finish my work in progress,” joked writer Wendi Aarons.

“Anyway, did you know that Stacey Abrams has a thriller coming out?” tweeted author Courtney Milan. “Go buy it. The least we can do is help her pay off her student loans and jumpstart a retirement fund.”

Several celebrities — including “The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal, “Lost” alum Daniel Dae Kim and Broadway performer Audra McDonald — also sang Abrams’ praises on Twitter and Instagram as the Democrats edged toward victory. At press time, Warnock has been declared the winner in one of two runoffs, while Ossoff leads in the other.

Abrams’ new legal drama, “While Justice Sleeps,” is now available for preorder at $28.95 on the Penguin Random House website.