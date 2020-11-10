After turning Georgia blue, Stacey Abrams impresses with her ‘Buffy’ knowledge

After slaying the presidential election by helping to flipp Georgia from red to blue, Stacey Abrams is shining a spotlight on another slayer: Buffy.

That’s right. The Democratic voting-rights champion who helped register about 800,000 new Georgia voters before Nov. 3 via her Fair Fight initiative is a “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” fan.

On Monday, Abrams took a brief break from spreading awareness about voter suppression to weigh in on a different hot-button topic: the “Buffy” love triangle among Sarah Michelle Gellar’s titular heroine and bad-boy vampires Angel (David Boreanaz) and Spike (James Marsters).

“To be fair, Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power,” Abrams replied to a Twitter thread about the hit ‘90s teen TV drama. “Spike was the right man to be with as she became the power.”

Advertisement

To be fair, Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power. Spike was the right man to be with as she became the power. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 9, 2020

The real Buffy was actually one of several celebrities who recently praised Abrams for her pivotal role in the election of former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris as the next president and vice president of the United States, respectively.

Gellar also joined the chorus of celebrities who congratulated Harris on her historic win as America’s first Black, Asian American and female vice president-elect.

“As the mother of a daughter, I will never forget the moment that we watched together, as the first woman was called as Vice President elect,” Gellar wrote on Instagram.

“And, as the mother of a son, to show him that Men and Women are partners and can accomplish anything when paired with respect. Thank you to @staceyabrams and #ruthbaderginsburg and everyone that came before for making this moment possible.”

Advertisement

Among the many other Hollywood figures who celebrated Abrams and Fair Fight’s success in the key battleground state of Georgia were “Bad Feminist” author Roxane Gay, “Saturday Night Live” star Bowen Yang, “Frozen” actor Josh Gad and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer.

No stranger to the entertainment world, Abrams was a prolific romance novelist before serving as the minority leader for the Georgia House of Representatives and famously running for governor in 2018. The Yale-educated attorney has written eight steamy titles under the pen name Selena Montgomery.

Published in June under her real name, “Our Time Is Now: Power, Purpose, and the Fight for a Fair America” is Abrams’ latest bestseller about the importance of civic engagement and voter protections in politics.

Advertisement

She previously wrote “Lead From the Outside,” a guide to how people from marginalized communities can make their voices heard. Her next book, the Supreme Court thriller “While Justice Sleeps,” is due May 25.

“We built it from the ground up,” Abrams recently told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert after Biden defeated President Trump last week. “We ran state [legislature] races, but we also invested in city council races and DA races all the way up to the presidential race.

“And I think the big difference was our ability to maintain a consistent effort. So many groups have been doing this work for a long time, but it’s feast or famine. ... and we were able to create a bit of sustainability in the infrastructure, which meant we could win again and again and build up to this big victory in November.”