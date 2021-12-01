Bestsellers List Sunday, December 5
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska, 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets tangled in their plans.
2. The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) Hollywood Homicide detective Renée Ballard and Harry Bosch investigate a New Year’s Eve killing.
3. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte: $36) The latest installment in the “Outlander” series catches up with Jamie and Claire in North Carolina during the Revolutionary War.
4. The Sentence by Louise Erdrich (Harper: $29) An ex-con working at a haunted bookstore tries to solve a murder mystery.
5. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (FSG: $28) The story of two modern couples struggling with love, sex and relationships, from the author of “Normal People.”
6. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen (FSG: $30) The lives of a Chicago pastor, his wife and their four children go in separate directions in 1971.
7. Silverview by John le Carré (Viking: $28) A posthumous espionage thriller set in a small town on the English coast.
8. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.
9. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.
10. State of Terror by Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s: $30) A new president chooses a rival as secretary of State, setting off a political thriller.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones, et al. (One World: $38) A collection of essays that explores the legacy of the arrival of forced slavery in colonial America.
2. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $27) A collection of essays from the novelist connecting art and life.
3. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the frontman of the Foo Fighters.
4. The Lyrics by Paul McCartney (Liveright: $100) The former Beatle shares the stories and inspirations behind 154 songs he wrote and co-wrote.
5. Taste by Stanley Tucci (Gallery: $28) The actor reveals his life through stories of memorable meals and favorite dishes.
6. The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber, David Wengrow (FSG: $35) The anthropologists examine how early human history set the course for today’s world.
7. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
8. The Whole Language by Gregory Boyle (Avid Reader: $27) The third book from the founder of Homeboy Industries explores the power of tenderness.
9. A Carnival of Snackery by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $32) A collection of personal diaries from the humorist spanning 2003 through 2020.
10. The Real Anthony Fauci by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse: $33) The Kennedy heir weaves an unbelievable conspiracy theory involving Fauci, Bill Gates and Big Pharma.
Paperback fiction
1. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)
2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
4. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
5. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
6. The Searcher by Tana French (Penguin: $18)
7. The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $16)
8. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
9. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
10. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)
2. The Soul of an Octopus by Sy Montgomery (Atria: $17)
3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
4. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
5. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)
6. The Best of Me by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)
7. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes by Sam Sifton (Ten Speed: $28)
8. Becoming Trader Joe by Joe Coulombe (HarperCollins: $20)
9. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
10. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)
