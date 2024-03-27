The week’s bestselling books, March 31

Hardcover fiction

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.

2. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

3. The Hunter by Tana French (Viking: $32) A taut tale of retribution and family set in the Irish countryside.

4. Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange (Knopf: $29) Three generations of a family trace the legacy of the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864 and the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.

5. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.

6. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $30) A giant Pacific octopus bonds with a widow at a Washington state aquarium.

7. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House: $28) A sweeping historical tale focused on a single house in the New England woods.

8. Expiration Dates by Rebecca Serle (Atria Books: $27) A heartbreaking novel about what it means to be single, what it means to find love, and ultimately how we define each of them for ourselves.

9. The Bee Sting by Paul Murray (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $30) A family comes apart, financially and otherwise, in post-crash Ireland.

10. Good Material by Dolly Alderton (Knopf: $28) A story of heartbreak and friendship and how to survive both.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. The House of Hidden Meanings by RuPaul (Dey Street Books: $30) A brutally honest new memoir from the pop culture icon.

3. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

4. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.

5. Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions by Ed Zwick (Gallery Books: $29) The filmmaker’s dishy, behind-the-scenes look at working with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

6. Now, Near, Next by Cynthia Bentzen-Mercer, Kimberly K. Rath (Amplify Publishing: $28) A practical guide for mid-career women on their next steps.

7. Grief Is for People by Sloane Crosley (MCD: $27) A deeply moving and suspenseful portrait of friendship and loss.

8. Splinters by Leslie Jamison (Little, Brown & Co.: $29) A searing memoir of rebuilding a life after the end of a marriage.

9. Get the Picture by Bianca Bosker (Viking: $29) A journey inside the secretive world of art and artists. 3

10. Burn Book by Kara Swisher (Simon & Schuster: $30) An accounting of the tech industry and its founders who wanted to change the world but broke it instead.

Paperback fiction

1. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $18)

2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

3. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)

4. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Penguin: $19)

5. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

6. Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson (Penguin: $18)

7. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

8. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atria: $17)

9. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

10. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $19)



Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. (Penguin: $19)

3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

4. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $18)

5. Dinners With Ruth by Nina Totenberg (Simon & Schuster: $19)

6. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)

7. Novelist as a Vocation by Haruki Murakami (Vintage: $17)

8. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)

9. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $12.95)

10. Capote’s Women by Laurence Leamer (Putnam: $20)