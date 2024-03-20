The week’s bestselling books, March 24

Hardcover fiction

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.

2. The Hunter by Tana French (Viking: $32) A taut tale of retribution and family set in the Irish countryside.

3. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House: $28) A sweeping historical tale focused on a single house in the New England woods.

4. Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange (Knopf: $29) Three generations of a family trace the legacy of the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864 and the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.

5. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.

6. Until August by Gabriel García Márquez, Anne McLean (Transl.), (Knopf: $22) The extraordinary rediscovered novel from the Nobel Prize-winning author — a moving tale of female desire and abandon.

7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

8. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Knopf: $28) An orphaned son of Iranian immigrants embarks on a remarkable search for a family secret.

9. Maktub by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $25) An essential companion to the inspirational classic “The Alchemist,” filled with timeless stories of reflection and rediscovery.

10. The Bee Sting by Paul Murray (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $30) A family comes apart, financially and otherwise, in post-crash Ireland.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

3. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

4. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.

5. The House of Hidden Meanings by RuPaul (Dey Street Books: $30) A brutally honest new memoir from the pop culture icon.

6. Burn Book by Kara Swisher (Simon & Schuster: $30) An accounting of the tech industry and its founders who wanted to change the world but broke it instead.

7. Grief Is for People by Sloane Crosley (MCD: $27) A deeply moving and suspenseful portrait of friendship and loss.

8. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg (Random House: $30) An exploration of what makes conversations work.

9. 3 Shades of Blue by James Kaplan (Penguin Press: $35) The story of how jazz arrived at the pinnacle of American culture in 1959 and how towering artists Miles Davis, John Coltrane and Bill Evans created the iconic jazz album “Kind of Blue.”

10. Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions by Ed Zwick (Gallery Books: $29) The filmmaker’s dishy, behind-the-scenes look at working with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.



Paperback fiction

1. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $18)

2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

3. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)

4. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)

5. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

6. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

7. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Penguin: $19)

8. Bride by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $19)

9. The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu (Tor: $19)

10. Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson (Mariner Books: $19)



Paperback nonfiction

1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)

2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

3. The Artist’s Way: 30th Anniversary Edition by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)

4. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)

5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

6. The Trump Indictments by Melissa Murray, Andrew Weissmann (Norton: $22)

7. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. (Penguin: $19)

8. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)

9. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $18)

10. Dinners With Ruth by Nina Totenberg (Simon & Schuster: $19)

