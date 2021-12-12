Anne Rice wrote ‘dope stories’: How authors and ‘Vampire’ actors are honoring her legacy

“Interview With the Vampire” actors Antonio Banderas and Thandiwe Newton were among those saluting Anne Rice on Sunday, as Twitter filled with heartfelt tributes to the late author’s spooky prose, celebration of feminine eroticism and LGBTQ+ representation.

The revered gothic novelist, whose bestselling debut, “Interview With the Vampire,” was adapted into a 1994 film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, died Saturday night at age 80 after suffering a stroke, her son and fellow author Christopher Rice said.

“Your Mom wrote some dope stories — and her work will always be part of my personal journey,” Newton, who played Yvette in “Interview With the Vampire,” tweeted in response to Christopher Rice’s eulogy.

“Respect to your family and my heart goes out to you in your time of grief.”

Banderas, who portrayed Armand in director Neil Jordan’s film adaptation, also shared Christopher Rice’s announcement with his own tweet. Anne Rice wrote the screenplay for the movie.

“Another day, another legend,” tweeted Broadway and Disney star Josh Gad: “RIP #AnneRice and thank you for introducing us to a world in which vampires weren’t simply Dracula, but literary springboards for everything that makes us hungry for immortality, desperate for love, longing for legacy, and searching for humanity.”

Theater legend Harvey Fierstein echoed those sentiments. “Heartbreaking loss of one of the most colorful imaginations ever,” he wrote. “She made us believe, as common knowledge, that vampires walk among us. What an achievement! Brava!”

Books Anne Rice talks about reviving vampire creations in ‘Prince Lestat’ When Anne Rice published “Interview With the Vampire” in 1976, she didn’t just launch her own vampire series — her sexy tragic vampire antiheroes launched an entirely new genre.

“Star Trek” actor George Takei declared that Anne Rice’s “stories will continue to haunt, thrill and inspire for generations to follow.” Cassandra Peterson’s Elvira hailed “Interview With the Vampire” as her “favorite book of all time.”

Literary figures also honored Anne Rice, who pioneered the sub-genre through the “Vampire Chronicles” and other works, selling more than 150 million copies worldwide.

“What a life and what a legacy. My god,” tweeted “Cinderella Is Dead” author Kalynn Bayron. “I’m heartbroken. I loved her work so much. My heart goes out to her family. Rest easy, Anne.”

“Anne Rice was an author who had a really complicated (and fascinating) relationship with fans and fandom … but she leaves behind quite the literary legacy, that helped pull a genre and monster into the modern-era,” tweeted “The Monster of Her Age” author Danielle Binks. “Condolences to those who loved her, and her words.”

See more reactions to Anne Rice’s death below.

This all took a turn when my coeditor came across the Anne Rice fan website which contained a phone number where you could call and speak to Anne Rice. This seems implausible now, but it was the VERY early internet. 2/ — Rebecca Makkai (@rebeccamakkai) December 12, 2021

Your Mom wrote some dope stories - and her work will always be part of my personal journey. Respect to your family and my heart goes out to you in your time of grief x Thandiwe https://t.co/cEs0QOmV1T — Thandiwe Newton (@ThandiweNewton) December 12, 2021

ANNE RICE. A gothic icon. A woman who slyly cracked open the floodgates to so many queer sexual awakenings. RIP. — Suzy Exposito (@HexPositive) December 12, 2021

A beautiful tribute to a cherished author and mother. RIP Anne Rice. Your stories will continue to haunt, thrill and inspire for generations to follow. https://t.co/hs6blGPewj — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 12, 2021

ANNE RICE…the way I demanded to write a book report about Interview With A Vampire when I was 14 and my teacher said no but I did it anyway. Cause I loved you, still do. 🖤 — ⭐️ with a Y ⭐️ (@wyntermitchell) December 12, 2021

Heartbreaking loss of one of the most colorful imaginations ever. She made us believe, as common knowledge, that vampires walk among us. What an achievement! Brava! https://t.co/fJonRRW6sj — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) December 12, 2021

Another day, another legend. RIP #AnneRice and thank you for introducing us to a world in which vampires weren’t simply Dracula, but literary springboards for everything that makes us hungry for immortality, desperate for love, longing for legacy, and searching for humanity. https://t.co/8yFqs8TiCv — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 12, 2021

#RIPAnneRice Thank you for sharing your imagination and art with the world. https://t.co/eO7jbvj61L — Mike McFarland (@MikeMcFarlandVA) December 12, 2021

Que noticia tan triste 😭#AnneRice fue la primera autora que leí y que me hizo amar la lectura y eventualmente la escritura. Descansa en paz, reina de los vampiros y las brujas ❤️ https://t.co/Xf8ufynQRs — Ariana Godoy 🧙🏼‍♀️❤️‍🔥 (@Arix05) December 12, 2021

<뱀파이어와의 인터뷰> 등을 쓴 앤 라이스 작가 별세. 명복을 빕니다. https://t.co/pzU7wRgOjt — dahyeh lee 이다혜 ੯‧̀͡u\ (@d_alicante) December 12, 2021

💔💔💔 my FAVORITE Childhood Writer @AnneRiceAuthor of #InterviewWithTheVampire 💔💔💔 see u again Angel! meeting Anne Rice and our conversation was one of the greatest moments I'll always treasure.



Go READ ALL OF HER Magical #LGBTQ BOOKS!!! ❤️❤️ @chrisricewriter https://t.co/rN9OXrrL6d — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) December 12, 2021