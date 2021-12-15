Bestsellers List Sunday, December 19

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $25) A collection of poems from the youngest presidential inaugural poet in U.S. history.

2. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.

3. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska, 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets tangled in their plans.

4. The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) Hollywood homicide detective Renée Ballard and Harry Bosch investigate a New Year’s Eve killing.

Advertisement

5. The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $16) A special edition of the poem Gorman delivered at President Biden’s inauguration.

6. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (FSG: $28) The story of two modern couples struggling with love, sex and relationships, from the author of “Normal People.”

7. Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine: $29) A woman’s plans for a romantic getaway with her boyfriend are derailed by a deadly virus.

8. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.

9. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen (FSG: $30) The lives of a Chicago pastor, his wife and their four children go in separate directions in 1971.

10. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language used to understand them.

2. Taste by Stanley Tucci (Gallery: $28) The actor reveals his life through stories of memorable meals and favorite dishes.

3. The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones, the New York Times Magazine (One World: $38) A collection of essays that explores the legacy of the arrival of forced slavery in colonial America.

4. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

5. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $27) A collection of essays from the novelist connecting her views of art and life.

6. Gastro Obscura by Cecily Wong, Dylan Thuras (Workman: $43) An adventurous cookbook from the Atlas Obscura team.

7. Get Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Clarkson Potter: $20) The author of “Untamed” advocates journaling as a self-help tool.

8. A Carnival of Snackery by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $32) A collection of personal diaries from the humorist spanning 2003 through 2020.

9. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the frontman of the Foo Fighters.

10. All About Me! by Mel Brooks (Ballantine: $30) The comedy legend looks back at his life in show business.

Paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

3. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)

4. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

5. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

6. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $17)

7. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

8. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (Tor: $19)

9. The Searcher by Tana French (Penguin: $18)

10. For the Wolf by Hannah Whitten (Orbit: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny Graphic Edition by Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.) (Ten Speed: $17)

2. No Time Like the Future by Michael J. Fox (Flatiron: $18)

3. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen by Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi (Clarkson Potter: $32)

4. The Soul of an Octopus by Sy Montgomery (Atria: $17)

5. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes by Sam Sifton (Ten Speed: $28)

6. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)

7. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

8. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

9. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

10. Buy Yourself the F— Lilies by Tara Schuster (Dial : $18)