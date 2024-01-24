The week’s bestselling books, Jan. 28
Hardcover fiction
1. The Fury by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books: $29) A murder upends a reclusive ex-movie star’s trip to a private Greek island.
2. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.
3. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House: $28) A sweeping historical tale focused on a single house in the New England woods.
4. The Bee Sting by Paul Murray (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $30) A family comes apart, financially and otherwise, in post-crash Ireland.
5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
6. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) In the sequel to the bestselling “Fourth Wing,” the dragon-rider faces even greater tests.
7. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
8. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.
9. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $30) A giant Pacific octopus bonds with a widowed worker at a Washington state aquarium and tries to help her solve the mystery of her long-missing son.
10. Emily Wilde’s Map of the Otherlands by Heather Fawcett (Del Rey: $28) The second installment of the faerie-drenched Emily Wilde series.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
2. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
3. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.
4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.
5. Prequel by Rachel Maddow (Crown: $32) The MSNBC anchor chronicles the fight against a pro-Nazi American group during World War II.
6. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
7. My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand (Viking: $47) The multi-hyphenate icon dishes on her career.
8. Tripping on Utopia by Benjamin Breen (Grand Central: $30) A revisionist’s take on the history of psychedelics in the 20th century.
9. The Amen Effect by Sharon Brous (Avery: $29) The power of community, from one of the country’s most prominent rabbis.
10. Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown: $32) The former GOP representative recounts her fight to impeach and investigate Donald Trump.
Paperback fiction
1. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
2. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atria: $17)
4. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
5. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)
6. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $19)
7. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Penguin: $19)
8. The Idiot by Elif Batuman (Penguin: $18)
9. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
10. Never Whistle at Night Shane Hawk (Ed.), Theodore C. Van Alst Jr. (Ed.) (Vintage: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
2. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
4. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)
5. The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown (Penguin: $19)
6. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)
7. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
8. Starry Messenger by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Holt Paperbacks: $19)
9. Think Again by Adam Grant (Penguin: $20)
10. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
