The week’s bestselling books, Jan. 21

Hardcover fiction

1. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.

2. The Bee Sting by Paul Murray (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $30) A family comes apart, financially and otherwise, in post-crash Ireland.

3. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House: $28) A sweeping historical tale focused on a single house in the New England woods.

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

5. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

6. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.

7. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) In the sequel to the bestselling “Fourth Wing,” the dragon-rider faces even greater tests.

8. Prophet Song by Paul Lynch (Atlantic Monthly Press: $26) A family copes with the rise of fascism in a dystopian Ireland.

9. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.

10. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

3. The Path to Paradise by Sam Wasson (Harper: $33) A biography of Francis Ford Coppola focusing on his founding of Zoetrope studios.

4. Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown: $32) The former GOP representative recounts her fight to impeach and investigate Donald Trump.

5. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.

6. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.

7. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.

8. 1000 Words by Jami Attenberg (Simon & Schuster: $25) A guide to self-motivated creative writing, 1,000 words per day.

9. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

10. Every Man for Himself and God Against All by Werner Herzog (Penguin: $30) The legendary and eccentric film director tells his full, wild story.

Paperback fiction

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

2. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

3. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)

4. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)

5. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

6. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atria: $17)

7. Before We Were Innocent by Ella Berman (Berkley: $18)

8. My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $17)

9. The Secret History by Donna Tartt (Vintage: $18)

10. The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath (Harper: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present by Paul McCartney (Liveright: $30)

2. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)

3. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)

4. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

5. The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown (Penguin: $19)

6. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

7. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

8. Think Again by Adam Grant (Penguin: $20)

9. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)

10. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)

