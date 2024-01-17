The week’s bestselling books, Jan. 21
Hardcover fiction
1. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.
2. The Bee Sting by Paul Murray (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $30) A family comes apart, financially and otherwise, in post-crash Ireland.
3. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House: $28) A sweeping historical tale focused on a single house in the New England woods.
4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
5. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
6. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.
7. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) In the sequel to the bestselling “Fourth Wing,” the dragon-rider faces even greater tests.
8. Prophet Song by Paul Lynch (Atlantic Monthly Press: $26) A family copes with the rise of fascism in a dystopian Ireland.
9. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.
10. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
2. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
3. The Path to Paradise by Sam Wasson (Harper: $33) A biography of Francis Ford Coppola focusing on his founding of Zoetrope studios.
4. Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown: $32) The former GOP representative recounts her fight to impeach and investigate Donald Trump.
5. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.
6. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.
7. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.
8. 1000 Words by Jami Attenberg (Simon & Schuster: $25) A guide to self-motivated creative writing, 1,000 words per day.
9. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
10. Every Man for Himself and God Against All by Werner Herzog (Penguin: $30) The legendary and eccentric film director tells his full, wild story.
…
Paperback fiction
1. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
2. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
3. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)
4. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)
5. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
6. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atria: $17)
7. Before We Were Innocent by Ella Berman (Berkley: $18)
8. My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $17)
9. The Secret History by Donna Tartt (Vintage: $18)
10. The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath (Harper: $18)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present by Paul McCartney (Liveright: $30)
2. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)
3. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)
4. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
5. The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown (Penguin: $19)
6. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
7. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
8. Think Again by Adam Grant (Penguin: $20)
9. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
10. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)
Sign up for our Book Club newsletter
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.