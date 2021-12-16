Video: From Barack Obama to Billie Jean King, L.A. Times Book Club looks back on an eventful 2021

During the past year, the pandemic continued to keep us from travel and adventure. Yet our community book club took us everywhere.

We dove into stories across the world and close to home — stories that touched every aspect of our lives and culture. Race. Politics. Justice. Gender. Friendship. Climate. Wildfires. Hollywood.

Our shared reads ranged from a president’s memoir to a tennis champion’s story of coming of age and coming out, to a nostalgic tale of growing up on television.

Here’s where the Los Angeles Times Book Club took us in 2021.

