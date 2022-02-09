Bestsellers List Sunday, February 13
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska in 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets entangled in their plans.
2. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine: $27) A young hotel maid stumbles onto a murder scene.
3. Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $25) A collection of poems from the youngest presidential inaugural poet in U.S. history.
4. Devil House by John Darnielle (MCD: $28) A true-crime writer, desperate for a second hit, moves into a California home that was the site of two killings.
5. Violeta by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $28) Born in 1920, a woman lives through 100 years of historic upheaval.
6. Recitatif by Toni Morrison, Zadie Smith (Intro.) (Knopf: $16) A 1983 short story that explores themes of race and character.
7. To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara (Doubleday: $33) A time-jumping novel visits alternate versions of America in 1893, 1993 and 2093.
8. The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa (HarperVia: $25) A teenager preparing to shut down an inherited bookstore meets a talking cat who convinces him to keep the shop open.
9. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.
10. The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan (Simon & Schuster: $27) A Chinese immigrant may lose custody of her daughter because of a single mistake.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. How to Be Perfect by Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster: $29) The creator of TV’s “The Good Place” offers a lighthearted and serious guide to ethics.
2. The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones, et al. (One World: $38) A collection of essays explores the legacy of the arrival of forced slavery in colonial America.
3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
4. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
5. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.
6. The Complete Maus by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon: $35) A graphic novel depicting the Holocaust experience of the writer’s father.
7. The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows by John Koenig (Simon & Schuster: $20) A lexicon for the language of human emotions, based on the podcast and web series.
8. Red-Handed by Peter Schweizer (Harper: $30) The journalist reports on secret deals rich and powerful Americans have made to help China.
9. Dilla Time by Dan Charnas (MCD: $30) A biography and musicology of James DeWitt Yancey (J Dilla).
10. All About Me! by Mel Brooks (Ballantine: $30) The comedy legend looks back at his life in show business.
Paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
3. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
4. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)
5. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
6. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)
7. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)
8. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)
9. The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $16)
10. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (Tor: $19)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
2. Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion (Vintage: $16)
3. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)
4. Maus II by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon: $17)
5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)
6. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)
7. Trails of the Angeles by David Harris (Wilderness: $22)
8. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
9. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)
10. Maus I by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon: $17)
