The week’s bestselling books, Feb. 18

Hardcover fiction

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.

2. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.

3. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House: $28) A sweeping historical tale focused on a single house in the New England woods.

4. House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $32) The third book in the action-packed Crescent City series.

5. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Knopf: $28) An orphaned son of Iranian immigrants embarks on a remarkable search for a family secret.

6. The Fury by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books: $29) A murder upends a reclusive ex-movie star’s trip to a private Greek island.

7. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

8. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.

9. Good Material by Dolly Alderton (Knopf: $28) A story of heartbreak and friendship and how to survive both.

10. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

4. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.

5. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) The life of the world’s richest man.

6. Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown: $32) The former GOP representative recounts her fight to impeach and investigate Donald Trump.

7. The Coming Wave by Mustafa Suleyman (Crown: $32) An AI founder sounds the alarm on advancing technologies.

8. Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here by Jonathan Blitzer (Penguin Press: $32) A deeply reported history of the humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

9. Alphabetical Diaries by Sheila Heti (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $27) A record of the author’s thoughts across 10 years, rearranged into sentences from A to Z.

10. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.

Paperback fiction

1. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28)

2. Bride by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $19)

3. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

4. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

5. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $19)

6. House of Earth and Blood by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $19)

7. Pedro Páramo by Juan Rulfo (Grove Press: $17)

8. Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $19)

9. A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $19)

10. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

2. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $20)

3. How to Love by Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.) (Parallax Press: $10)

4. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)

5. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)

6. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)

7. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

8. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

9. Bird by Bird by Anne Lamott (Vintage: $17)

10. Europe Through the Back Door by Rick Steves (Rick Steves: $30)