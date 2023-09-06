Bestsellers list Sunday, September 10

SOCAL BESTSELLERS

Hardcover fiction

1. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

3. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.

4. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

5. Yellowface by R. F. Kuang (Morrow: $30) After a young and successful author dies in a freak accident, a struggling writer steals her just-finished manuscript.

6. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist becomes a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

7. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.

8. The Guest by Emma Cline (Random House: $28) A woman spends a summer house-hopping covertly on Long Island.

9. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.

10. Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $29) In a sequel from the two-time Pulitzer winner, Ray Carney is pulled back into petty crime.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

4. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

5. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.

6. Necessary Trouble by Drew Gilpin Faust (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $30) The civil rights historian and former Harvard president recounts her upbringing.

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

8. Safe and Sound by Mercury Stardust (DK: $25) A guide to home repair designed for renters.

9. Gambler by Billy Walters (Avid Reader: $35) A memoir and how-to guide from an incredibly successful sports gambler.

10. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Doubleday: $26) A personal memoir from the journalist focusing on the loss of a close friend.

Paperback fiction

1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

2. Babel by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $20)

3. Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $18)

4. Assistant to the Villain by Hannah Nicole Maehrer (Entangled: $20)

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

6. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)

7. The Idiot by Elif Batuman (Penguin: $18)

8. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

9. The Rabbit Hutch by Tess Gunty (Vintage: $17)

10. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)

2. American Prometheus by Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin (Vintage: $25)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

4. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

6. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $20)

7. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)

8. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

9. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)

10. Everything I Know About Love: A Memoir by Dolly Alderton (Harper: $19)