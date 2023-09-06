Bestsellers list Sunday, September 10
Hardcover fiction
1. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
3. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.
4. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
5. Yellowface by R. F. Kuang (Morrow: $30) After a young and successful author dies in a freak accident, a struggling writer steals her just-finished manuscript.
6. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist becomes a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
7. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.
8. The Guest by Emma Cline (Random House: $28) A woman spends a summer house-hopping covertly on Long Island.
9. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.
10. Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $29) In a sequel from the two-time Pulitzer winner, Ray Carney is pulled back into petty crime.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
2. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.
3. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
4. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
5. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.
6. Necessary Trouble by Drew Gilpin Faust (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $30) The civil rights historian and former Harvard president recounts her upbringing.
7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
8. Safe and Sound by Mercury Stardust (DK: $25) A guide to home repair designed for renters.
9. Gambler by Billy Walters (Avid Reader: $35) A memoir and how-to guide from an incredibly successful sports gambler.
10. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Doubleday: $26) A personal memoir from the journalist focusing on the loss of a close friend.
Paperback fiction
1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
2. Babel by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $20)
3. Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $18)
4. Assistant to the Villain by Hannah Nicole Maehrer (Entangled: $20)
5. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
6. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)
7. The Idiot by Elif Batuman (Penguin: $18)
8. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
9. The Rabbit Hutch by Tess Gunty (Vintage: $17)
10. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)
2. American Prometheus by Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin (Vintage: $25)
3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
4. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
6. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $20)
7. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)
8. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
9. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)
10. Everything I Know About Love: A Memoir by Dolly Alderton (Harper: $19)
