Bestsellers List Sunday, April 17

Hardcover Fiction

1. Time Is a Mother by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $24) A collection of poems from the author of “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous.”

2. Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $25) A science fiction tale spanning centuries from the author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel.”

3. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Scribner: $28) A tech CEO develops a technology to externally store, recall and share the brain’s memories.

4. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $29) A woman hoping to stay at her brother’s flat gets tangled in a mystery when he goes missing.

5. Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $27) Two young men, a Protestant and a Catholic, become friends growing up in Glasgow public housing, then fall in love.

6. The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn (Morrow: $28) A librarian in World War II Ukraine takes up arms against the Nazis and becomes a hero.

7. Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $25) A collection of poems from the youngest presidential inaugural poet in U.S. history.

8. One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle (Atria: $27) Shortly after her mother’s death a woman goes on the vacation she and her mother had planned to take together.

9. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska in 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets mixed up in their plans.

10. The Match by Harlan Coben (Grand Central: $29) A man searching for the reasons why he was abandoned gets a clue to his father’s identity from a DNA database.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the frontman of the Foo Fighters.

2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

3. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.

4. Bittersweet by Susan Cain (Crown: $28) The self-help author uses research, storytelling and memoir to explore embracing the bittersweetness of life.

5. The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin: $28) The journalist explores the political, social and technological environment of the tumultuous decade.

6. How Do I Un-Remember This? by Danny Pellegrino (Sourcebooks: $26) The comedian-podcaster shares painful and embarrassing memories from his life.

7. You Sound Like a White Girl by Julissa Arce (Flatiron: $28) The immigrant from Mexico makes the case against assimilating into American culture.

8. Ten Steps to Nanette by Hannah Gadsby (Ballantine : $28) A memoir from the Australian comedian and LGBTQ activist who created the Peabody-winning “Nanette.”

9. Sicker in the Head by Judd Apatow (Random House: $29) A sequel, of sorts, to “Sick in the Head,” featuring interviews, stories and conversations with prominent comedians.

10. All About Me! by Mel Brooks (Ballantine: $30) The comedy legend looks back at his life in show business.

Paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

2. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)

3. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $17)

4. The Guncle by Steven Rowley (Putnam: $17)

5. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

6. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

7. My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $17)

8. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)

9. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)

10. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (Tor: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The White Album by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

2. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

4. Educated by Tara Westover (Random House: $19)

5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)

6. How to Love by Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.) (Parallax: $10)

7. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

8. Rising Strong by Brené Brown (Random House: $18)

9. 50 Hikes in Orange County by Karin Klein (Countryman: $20)

10. Between Two Kingdoms by Suleika Jaouad (Random House: $18)