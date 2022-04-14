Advertisement
Books

Lit City: The Everything Guide to Literary Los Angeles

By Los Angeles Times staff
An Amlotte
Asia Pietrzyk
Books are a paradox: We read and write alone, shutting out the world. But no literature would exist without interaction and geography. We’ll be reminded of this next week, converging for the first time in three years on the USC campus for the largest book festival in the northern hemisphere. It’s the perfect time for a guide to literary Los Angeles.

Explore 63 of L.A. County’s most exciting indie bookstores (plus one library and one Barnes & Noble). Meet authors emerging from the pandemic to dine, drink and gossip. Examine historic hotspots of literary culture, from Watts to the Brentwood Country Mart. Discover how L.A. taught writers to blast through genre boundaries and readers to venture outdoors. And hear from authors, book-buyers and store owners about the people, places and passages that inspire them most. Then head for The Times’ Festival of Books. We’ll see you there.

How Los Angeles transformed American literature

65 unique indie bookstores L.A. readers will love

Eavesdrop on the post-pandemic hangouts of L.A. writers

Place histories: The spaces that made literary L.A.

How Skylight became one of L.A.’s most beloved indie bookstores

What customers (and owners) love about 10 L.A. bookstores

49 L.A. writers on the people, places and passages that inspire them

Why L.A. is the best outdoor reading room in the world

Credits

Project editors: Boris Kachka and Laurie Ochoa
Lead reporter: Dorany Pineda
Lead art direction and design: An Amlotte
Additional art direction and design: Taylor Le and Tim Hubbard
Project manager: Jarondakie Patrick
Copy editors: Alison Dingeldein, Joan Fantazia, Gillian Glover, Lisa Horowitz, R. Marina Levario, Daryl Miller and Laura Schinagle
Photo Editor: Ken Kwok
Digital production: David Lewis, Jessica Martinez and Jevon Phillips
Digital imaging specialists: Jeff Amlotte and Joseph Binoya
