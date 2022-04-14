Eavesdrop on the post-pandemic hangouts of L.A. writers





Left to right: Dan Marshall, Charles Finch, Meredith Maran, Matthew Specktor, Jason Grote, Lorraine Martindale and Joy Hui Lin at Louise’s Trattoria for a writers’ lunch. (Boris Kachka / Los Angeles Times)

By Boris Kachka

Matthew Specktor grew up in Los Angeles, but like many of the writers gathered for lunch at Louise’s Trattoria on North Larchmont on a recent Tuesday, he spent formative years in New York having meals of a different tenor.

“I remember a night in the ‘90s when I was out with two very, very, very famous writers,” he said. “And I’m sitting there, and there’s lots of cocaine, and there’s arguing about Martin Amis, and I’m just thinking, ‘I’ve just got to go home, man. This isn’t anything; this is just two people with bad opinions!’”

Specktor, most recently the author of the memoir “Always Crashing in the Same Car,” soon high-tailed it back to L.A., a scene brimming with transplants from colder climes — and bolstered by writers who fight traffic and inertia to find each other.

READ MORE >>>