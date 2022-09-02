Advertisement
Share
Books

Barbara Ehrenreich, activist and groundbreaking author, dies at 81

A woman wearing an orange sweater stands in front of foliage with her arms folded
Author Barbara Ehrenreich poses at her home in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 25, 2005.
(Andrew Shurtleff / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share

Barbra Ehrenreich, the author, journalist and political activist who wrote “Nickel and Dimed,” a groundbreaking work of immersive journalism that presaged and arguably helped spark the resurgence of the American labor movement, has died. She was 81.

Ehrenreich died Thursday in Alexandria, Va., after recently suffering a stroke, the Associated Press reported Friday.

“Sad news. Barbara Ehrenreich, my one and only mother, died on September 1, a few days after her 81st birthday,” her son, author and journalist Ben Ehrenreich, tweeted Friday.

“She was, she made clear, ready to go. She was never much for thoughts and prayers, but you can honor her memory by loving one another, and by fighting like hell,” he wrote.

The Montana-born writer, also known for “Bait and Switch” and “Natural Causes,” rallied for a higher minimum wage, pushed against white privilege and challenged conventional thinking about race, religion, class, American exceptionalism and the gap between rich and poor.

Opinion

Barbara Ehrenreich on the absurd contradictions of trying to age ‘successfully’

Advertisement

This story will be updated.

BooksObituaries
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement