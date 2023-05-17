From hula tales to literary scandals: Authors to check out for AAPI Heritage Month

May is a busy month in book publishing; it is also Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It’s no mere coincidence that the two authors featured below both have sharp thoughts about how difficult it is to navigate a field that has yet to deliver on its promises of representation. R. F. Kuang discusses her novel “Yellowface,” which mashes up several publishing scandals into a cutting satire on tokenism and appropriation. Jasmin ‘Iolani Hakes walks us through the many years it took her to figure out how to write and publish “Hula,” a Hilo-set family tale that never sacrifices truth for accessibility. And a list of six other top reads for May showcases the vast diversity of cultures, styles and genres encompassed by the umbrella term AAPI.