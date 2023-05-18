Advertisement
Books

The growing movement to ban books

A book shelf at the Orlando Public Library
An LGBTQA+ reading area at the Orlando Public Library.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
By Jevon PhillipsMultiplatform Editor 
As attempts to ban or restrict books nearly doubled in 2022 over the previous year, reaching a record high in the U.S., public libraries and school districts have become new battlegrounds for the nation’s ever-present culture wars.

The increasing censorship by activists, religious groups, politicians and even parents has largely affected people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals, PEN America recently found. Here are some of our stories about the issue.

