Letters to the Editor: How long until the book-banning crowd tries to ban libraries?

To the editor: Even though some are fighting back against book bans, there is still ample opportunity for the censorship crowd to strip public library shelves of “offensive” books.

These materials have been purchased and made available to citizens mostly through the expenditure of public monies.

At what point will the censorship crowd turn its attention to preventing “offensive” material from reaching adult readers by choking off tax-supported funding?

As a proponent of removing objectionable books has said, “They’re of extreme sexual content. Some of the things even at an adult level are extreme, crude, ugly, and pornographic in nature.”

The current threats to our free access to information are very real. As for expanded threats, it may be a question not of “if,” but “when.”

Frederick Miller, Los Angeles

To the editor: The history of book banning reveals the oddest assemblage of characters and causes imaginable, from extreme left and right.

Perhaps the best that can be said for this bunch of anti-intellectual misfits is that they deserve one another.

Jeff Denker, Malibu

To the editor: The people who love books (most of us) should propose that no person has a voice in banning any book they have not actually read. Then, this book-trashing phenomenon will be reduced drastically.

Scott W. Hamre, Cherry Valley, Calif.