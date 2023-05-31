Bestsellers list for Sunday, June 4

SoCal bestsellers

Hardcover fiction

1. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.

2. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

Advertisement

4. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $27) A couple who have split up pretend to be together while on vacation with friends.

5. Yellowface by R. F. Kuang (Morrow: $30) After a young and successful author dies in a freak accident, a struggling writer steals her just-finished manuscript.

6. The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece by Tom Hanks, R. Sikoryak (Illus.) (Knopf: $33) The actor’s multigenerational novel about comic books and Hollywood.

7. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

8. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (Dial: $28) A college student from a home broken by tragedy falls in love with a woman who has strong bonds with her sisters.

9. The Guest by Emma Cline (Random House: $28) A woman spends a summer house-hopping covertly on Long Island.

10. Rogue Justice by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday: $29) A political thriller from the former candidate for governor of Georgia.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

3. Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond (Crown: $28) The author of “Evicted” looks at poverty from a fresh perspective.

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

5. Our Migrant Souls by Héctor Tobar (MCD: $27) The Pulitzer Prize-winning author explores what it means to be Latino in the 21st century.

6. On Our Best Behavior by Elise Loehnen (Dial: $28) The author links societal expectations for the behavior of women to Christianity’s Seven Deadly Sins.

7. Walking With Sam by Andrew McCarthy (Grand Central : $28) The author-travel writer chronicles a trek of 500 miles across Spain’s Camino de Santiago with his teenage son.

8. Raw Dog by Jamie Loftus (Forge: $27) The podcaster-comedian explores the hot dog’s history and cultural significance.

9. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.

10. Palo Alto by Malcolm Harris (Little, Brown: $36) A history of Silicon Valley from the author of “Kids These Days.”

Paperback fiction

1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $18)

3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

5. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

6. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine: $18)

7. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Scribner: $18)

8. One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle (Atria: $18)

9. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Penguin: $19)

10. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)

2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

3. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

4. Quietly Hostile by Samantha Irby (Vintage: $17)

5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

6. Bad Mexicans by Kelly Lytle Hernández (Norton: $20)

7. The Whole Language by Gregory Boyle (Avid Reader: $18)

8. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

9. River of the Gods by Candice Millard (Anchor: $18)

10. The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green (Dutton: $18)