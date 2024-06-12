The week’s bestselling books, June 16

Hardcover fiction

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.

2. Eruption by Michael Crichton, James Patterson (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) A history-making rupture and military secrets converge on Hawaii’s Big Island in a thriller from two bestselling legends.

3. Table for Two by Amor Towles (Viking: $32) A collection of stories from the author of “The Lincoln Highway.”

4. Funny Story by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) Two opposites with the wrong thing in common connect.

5. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.

6. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

7. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.

8. The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl (Random House: $29) An adventure through the food, art and fashion scenes of 1980s Paris.

9. Camino Ghosts by John Grisham (Doubleday: $30) A return to Camino Island, where a bookseller and a novelist always manage to find trouble in paradise.

10. The Comfort of Ghosts by Jacqueline Winspear (Soho Crime: $30) The final novel in the Maisie Dobbs historical mystery series.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $35) An exploration of the pivotal five months between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the start of the Civil War.

2. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health.

3. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

4. An Unfinished Love Story by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster: $35) The historian weaves together memoir and history in recounting the emotional journey she and her husband embarked on in the last years of his life.

5. In My Time of Dying by Sebastian Junger (Simon & Schuster: $28) A near-fatal health emergency leads to a powerful reflection on death from the award-winning war reporter.

6. Rebel Girl by Kathleen Hanna (Ecco: $30) A memoir by the original riot grrrl and legendary frontwoman of Bikini Kill and Le Tigre.

7. What This Comedian Said Will Shock You by Bill Maher (Simon & Schuster: $30) The host of HBO’s “Real Time” has written a vivisection of American life, politics and culture.

8. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Doubleday: $35) An epic account of Capt. James Cook’s final voyage.

9. Miss May Does Not Exist by Carrie Courogen (St. Martin’s Press: $30) A biography of comedian, director, actor and writer Elaine May, one of America’s greatest comic geniuses.

10. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

Paperback fiction

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

2. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead Books: $17)

3. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez (Forever: $18)

4. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $18)

5. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)

6. The Guest by Emma Cline (Random House: $18)

7. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

8. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books: $18)

9. Play It As It Lays by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux) $18

10. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

3. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

4. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)

5. Liliana’s Invincible Summer by Cristina Rivera Garza (Hogarth: $18)

6. Just Kids by Patti Smith, Ecco, $19

7. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

8. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Anchor: $17)

9. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

10. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)