Paul Reubens, actor and comedian behind Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70

Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian who portrayed Pee-wee Herman on the stage and screen, has died. He was 70.

The veteran children’s entertainer died Sunday from cancer, according to a statement shared Monday on the Pee-wee Herman Instagram page.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” the statement read.

“Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

The Instagram post also included a quote from Reubens.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” he said. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

