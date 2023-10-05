Norwegian playwright and author Jon Fosse wins Nobel Prize in literature

The Nobel Prizes were created by Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896.

Norwegian playwright and author Jon Fosse was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature Thursday for his “innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable.”

Fosse’s oeuvre includes about 40 plays as well as a wealth of novels, poetry collections, essays and children’s books, the Nobel Committee said.

Last year, French author Annie Ernaux won the prize for what the prize-giving Swedish Academy called “the courage and clinical acuity” of books rooted in her small-town background in the Normandy region of northwest France.

Ernaux was just the 17th woman among the 119 Nobel literature laureates. The literature prize has long faced criticism that it is too focused on European and North American writers, as well as too male-dominated.

On Wednesday, the chemistry prize was awarded to three U.S.-based scientists: Moungi Bawendi of MIT, Louis Brus of Columbia University and Alexei Ekimov of Nanocrystals Technology Inc. They were honored for their work with tiny particles called quantum dots — nanoparticles that can release very bright colored light and whose applications in everyday life include electronics and medical imaging.

Earlier this week, American scientists Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for discoveries that enabled the creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the physics prize went to French-Swedish physicist Anne L’Huillier, French scientist Pierre Agostini and Hungarian-born Ferenc Krausz for producing the first split-second glimpse into the super-fast world of spinning electrons.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded Friday and the economics prize Monday.

The prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million). The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896.

The prize money was raised by 1 million kronor this year because of the plunging value of the Swedish currency.

The laureates are invited to receive their awards at ceremonies on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death. The prestigious peace prize is handed out in Oslo, according to his wishes, while the other award ceremony is held in Stockholm.