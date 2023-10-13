Louise Glück, former U.S. poet laureate and Nobel winner who wrote with ‘austere beauty,’ dies at 80

Louise Glück, the witty, candid and uncompromising former U.S. poet laureate who won the 2020 Nobel Prize in literature and a Pulitzer Prize in 1993, has died. She was 80.

Glück’s death was confirmed Friday by Jonathan Galassi, her editor at Farrar, Straus & Giroux, according to the Associated Press.

Glück was the first American woman to win the Nobel Prize in literature since Toni Morrison won it in 1993. The Swedish Academy’s prize committee recognized Glück for her “unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”

Her literary career began with the aptly named collection “Firstborn,” published in 1968. Other acclaimed works include “Ararat” and “The Triumph of Achilles” from 1985, which garnered the National Book Critics Circle Award. She attended Sarah Lawrence College and Columbia University and was a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

The New York-born professor at Yale and a resident of Cambridge, Mass., Gluck served as U.S. poet laureate from 2003 to 2004. She also won the Pulitzer Prize in 1993 for her collection of poems titled “The Wild Iris,” in which she described “the miraculous return of life after winter” in the poem “Snowdrops.” She also won the 2014 National Book Award for poetry for “Faithful and Virtuous Night.”

In 2016, President Obama bestowed her with the National Humanities Medal in a White House ceremony.

Her oeuvre included 12 collections of poetry and a couple of volumes of essays on literary writing characterized by central themes that included her pursuit of clarity, childhood and family life, and relationships with parents and siblings. Her 2006 collection “Averno” is considered a masterwork for its “visionary interpretation of the myth of Persephone’s descent into hell in the captivity of Hades, the god of death.”

“She seeks the universal, and in this she takes inspiration from myths and Classical motifs,” said Anders Olsson, the chairman of the Nobel Committee for Literature, when Glück won the prize in 2020.

The publicity-shy author famously had an ornery reaction to her win, giving the interviewer “two minutes” on the phone to ask his questions so that she could have her morning coffee.

The self-aware author also said for those unfamiliar with her work (admitting that “many” were), she noted that there isn’t really a good place to start “because the books are very different, one from another.

“I would suggest that they not read my first book unless they want to feel contempt,” she quipped.

The author’s body of work spanned more than half a century. In a 2012 interview, Glück acknowledged that prizes can make “existence in the world easier” but did not amount to the immortality of a true artist.

In “Theory of Memory,” her fifth poem from “Faithful and Virtuous Night,” she wrote: “Long, long ago, before I was a tormented artist, afflicted with longing yet incapable of forming durable attachments, long before this, I was a glorious ruler uniting all of a divided country—so I was told by the fortune-teller who examined my palm.

“Great things, she said, are ahead of you, or perhaps behind you; it is difficult to be sure.

“And yet, she added, “what is the difference? Right now you are a child holding hands with a fortune-teller. All the rest is hypothesis and dream.”

Born on April 22, 1943, in New York City, Glück was her parents’ second child, “but the first to survive.” Her father was a businessman and a dreamer who created hundreds of inventions and founded X-Acto, known for its famous knives, with his brother-in-law. Her mother was a housewife and “celebrated cook,” whom she said was “well-educated but without any particular sense of vocation.”

“Nevertheless, she had the temperament and stamina and force of an empire builder,” Glück wrote.

Three years after she was born, she had a younger sister and the family moved to Long Island, which she described as “a prosperous Jewish suburb on the south shore.”

“These were, as far as I could judge, communities of displaced New Yorkers, mainly second and third generation. There was little sense, in such places, of Europe; certainly, there was very little sense of Hungary or Russia in my house. No language was spoken other than English, aside from my mother’s Wellesley French major French in ceremonious bursts and, less frequently, Japanese phrases she acquired when she and my father lived in Japan,” she said.

She started reading at a very early age, consuming stories, the Greek myths and Oz books. He father would read her “Joan of Arc” at bedtime, omitting the burning, and taught his daughters to write books.

“We made up stories, which he transcribed for us on squares of paper that were folded to make pages, a certain number of words on each, leaving room for us to draw pictures. Somewhat later, but not much later, I found an anthology of poetry. Reading Blake and Shakespeare, I felt intensely that these were the people I wanted to be talking to. I wanted to be what they were,” she said.” Later, there were music lessons, ballet lessons, art lessons.”

She did well in school but not so much socially, describing herself as never being “light-hearted and merry; rather, anxious and twitchy” and “a very tense child.”

She attended Catholic school in France and said that her household affirmed “a sense of the unlimited power of women,” even if the world around her didn’t her five paternal aunts were politically active and radical for their time. The maternal side was more bourgeois.

She finished what she believed to be her first book at 16 and send it to publishers “with no timidity or sense of irony,” and although “it ended up in a box,” lines she wrote at 13 and 15 would later show up in “reconstituted poems.”

Times staff writer Henry Chu contributed to this report.