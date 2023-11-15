The week’s bestselling books, Nov. 19
Hardcover fiction
1. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) In the sequel to the bestselling “Fourth Wing,” a dragon-rider faces even greater tests.
2. Fourth Wing Special Edition by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $33) A special re-release of the bestselling fantasy-romance novel.
3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.
4. Resurrection Walk by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $30) Connelly heroes and half-brothers Micky Haller and Harry Bosch team up to overturn a wrongful conviction.
5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
6. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.
7. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.
8. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
9. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
10. The Vulnerables by Sigrid Nunez (Riverhead: $28) During the pandemic, an aging writer takes in a parrot and a Gen Z layabout.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand (Viking: $47) The multi-hyphenate icon dishes on her career in music and Hollywood.
2. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (Gallery: $33) The pop star, long confined in a conservatorship, finally tells her full story.
3. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
4. Prequel by Rachel Maddow (Crown: $32) The MSNBC anchor chronicles the fight against a pro-Nazi American group during World War II.
5. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
6. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
7. Hidden Potential by Adam Grant (Viking: $32) What science tells us about how to achieve our potential regardless of innate talent.
8. Be Useful by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin: $28) The former action star and governor offers seven tools for life.
9. World Within a Song by Jeff Tweedy (Dutton: $26) The Wilco frontman’s memoir of a musical life.
10. Democracy Awakening by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking: $30) A people’s history of the rise of U.S. authoritarianism and its resisters.
Paperback fiction
1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
2. Bookshops & Bonedust by Travis Baldree (Tor: $18)
3. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)
4. Big Swiss by Jen Beagin (Scribner: $17)
5. Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries by Heather Fawcett (Del Rey: $18)
6. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)
7. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $19)
8. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
9. Babel by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $20)
10. The Idiot by Elif Batuman (Penguin: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)
2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
3. Novelist as a Vocation by Haruki Murakami (Vintage: $17)
4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
5. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)
6. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present by Paul McCartney (Liveright: $30)
7. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
8. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
9. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
10. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
