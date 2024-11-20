The week’s bestselling books, Nov. 24

Hardcover fiction

1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

2. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $29) Two grieving brothers come to terms with their history and the people they love.

3. The Waiting by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) LAPD Det. Renée Ballard tracks a serial rapist whose trail has gone cold.

4. Playground by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton & Co.: $30) The Pacific Ocean-set novel explores one of the last wild places we have yet to colonize.

5. Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner (Scribner: $30) A seductive and cunning American woman infiltrates an anarchist collective in France.

6. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $30) A return to the town of Crosby, Maine, and its colorful cast of characters.

7. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.

8. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

9. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove Press: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery.

10. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help on her journey to starting anew.



Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $30) The National Book Award winner travels to three sites of conflict to explore how the stories we tell, and the ones we don’t, shape our realities.

2. Didion and Babitz by Lili Anolik (Scribner: $30) In the journalist’s provocative new work, Eve Babitz’s diary-like letters provide a window into her fellow literary titan, Joan Didion.

3. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (Crown: $34) The Barefoot Contessa shares the story of her rise in the food world.

4. Patriot by Alexei Navalny (Knopf $35) The memoir of a political opposition leader who paid the ultimate price for his beliefs.

5. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The bestselling author reframes the lessons of his first book 25 years later.

6. Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House: $35) How the flow of information has shaped us and our world across the centuries.

7. Ottolenghi Comfort by Yotam Ottolenghi (Ten Speed Press: $38) The popular chef reimagines comfort food with more than 100 personal recipes.

8. War by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster: $32) The Pulitzer winner’s account of one of the most tumultuous periods in presidential politics and American history.

9. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) A pragmatic road map to success.

10. Want by Gillian Anderson (Abrams Press: $28) The actor introduces anonymous letters from women around the world on their secret desires.



Paperback fiction

1. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)

2. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

3. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

4. The Vegetarian by Han Kang (Hogarth: $17)

5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $21)

6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

7. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

8. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)

9. Greek Lessons by Han Kang (Hogarth: $17)

10. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

3. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

4. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

5. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

6. Democracy Awakening by Heather Cox Richardson (Penguin: $18)

7. Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe (Vintage: $20)

8. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

9. Doppelganger by Naomi Klein (Picador: $20)

10. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $18)