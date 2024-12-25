The week’s bestselling books, Dec. 29

Hardcover fiction

1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

2. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $29) Two grieving brothers come to terms with their history and the people they love.

3. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.

Advertisement

4. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove Press: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery.

5. The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami (Knopf: $35) A love story and ode to books and the libraries that house them.

6. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time.

Advertisement

7. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

8. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Knopf: $28) An orphaned son of Iranian immigrants embarks on a search for a family secret.

9. Playground by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton & Co.: $30) The Pacific Ocean-set novel explores one of the last truly wild places.

Advertisement

10. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help on her journey to starting anew.

…

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (Crown: $34) The Barefoot Contessa shares the story of her rise in the food world.

2. Cher by Cher (Dey Street Books: $36) The superstar reveals her true story in the first of a two-part memoir.

3. The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne (Illustrator) (Scribner: $20) The “Braiding Sweetgrass” author on gratitude, reciprocity and community, and the lessons to take from the natural world.

4. Patriot by Alexei Navalny (Knopf $35) The memoir of a political opposition leader who paid the ultimate price.

Advertisement

5. The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $30) The National Book Award winner travels to three sites of conflict to explore how the stories we tell, and the ones we don’t, shape our realities.

6. Didion and Babitz by Lili Anolik (Scribner: $30) Eve Babitz’s diary-like letters provide a window into her fellow literary titan, Joan Didion.

7. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The bestselling author reframes the lessons of his first book 25 years later.

8. Carson the Magnificent by Bill Zehme (Simon & Schuster: $30) A biography 20 years in the making of the entertainer who redefined late-night television and reshaped American culture.

9. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

10. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Doubleday: $35) An epic account of Capt. James Cook’s final voyage.

…

Advertisement

Paperback fiction

1. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)

2. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

4. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

5. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)

6. The Best American Short Stories 2024 by Lauren Groff, Heidi Pitlor (Editors) (Mariner Books: $20)

7. My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante (Europa Editions: $17)

8. The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters (Catapult: $18)

9. The Hunter by Tana French (Penguin: $19)

10. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $21)

…

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

2. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

3. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

4. Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe (Vintage: $20)

5. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)

6. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $20)

7. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

8. World Travel by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $22)

9. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)

10. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $20)

