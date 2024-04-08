Advertisement
We chose the best Hollywood books of all time. What’s on your list?

Illustration for The Ultimate Hollywood Bookshelf
(Golden Cosmos / For The Times)
By Matt BrennanDeputy Editor, Entertainment and Arts 
We’ve chosen our favorite Hollywood books. Now it’s your turn.

As part of our Ultimate Hollywood Bookshelf project, we want to hear from readers. What do you think is the greatest Hollywood book of all time? And what did we leave off the list that belongs in the top 50?

First, check out our ranking. Then, complete the survey below to tell us what’s on your Ultimate Hollywood Bookshelf. Your responses may be used in a Los Angeles Times story in advance of the 2024 Festival of Books! The survey will close Monday, April 15.

Matt Brennan

Matt Brennan is a Los Angeles Times’ deputy editor for entertainment and arts. Born in the Boston area, educated at USC and an adoptive New Orleanian for nearly 10 years, he returned to Los Angeles in 2019 as the newsroom’s television editor. He previously served as TV editor at Paste Magazine, and his writing has also appeared in Indiewire, Slate, Deadspin and numerous other publications.

