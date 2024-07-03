The week’s bestselling books, July 1
Hardcover fiction
1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
2. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.
3. The Midnight Feast by Lucy Foley (William Morrow: $30) Twists abound in this locked-room murder mystery.
4. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $29) A fusion of genres and ideas that’s part time-travel romance and part spy thriller.
5. Funny Story by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) Two opposites with the wrong thing in common connect.
6. Sandwich by Catherine Newman (Harper: $27) The story of a family summer vacation full of secrets, lunch and learning to let go.
7. Table for Two by Amor Towles (Viking: $32) A collection of stories from the author of “The Lincoln Highway.”
8. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.
9. Same As It Ever Was by Claire Lombardo (Doubleday: $30) A long marriage faces imminent derailment from events both past and present.
10. All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker (Crown: $30) A novel combining a missing person mystery, a serial killer thriller and a love story.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. On Call by Anthony Fauci, M.D. (Viking: $36) A memoir by the doctor whose six-decade career in public service has spanned seven presidents.
2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
3. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $35) An exploration of the pivotal five months between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the start of the Civil War.
4. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Press: $30) The actor-director’s memoir of growing up in Hollywood and Manhattan.
5. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health.
6. What This Comedian Said Will Shock You by Bill Maher (Simon & Schuster: $30) The host of HBO’s “Real Time” has written a vivisection of American life, politics and culture.
7. Somehow by Anne Lamott (Riverhead Books: $22) A joyful celebration of love from the bestselling author.
8. Democracy or Else by Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor (Zando-Crooked Media Reads: $28) The “Pod Save America” hosts offer a step-by-step guide to navigating the chaotic waters of American politics.
9. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
10. Inventing Paradise by Paul Haddad (Santa Monica Press: $30) An exploration of the rise of Los Angeles through six influential figures: Phineas Banning, Harrison Gray Otis, Henry Huntington, Harry Chandler, William Mulholland and Moses Sherman.
Paperback fiction
1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)
2. Not in Love by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $19)
3. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
4. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See (Scribner: $19)
5. Play It As It Lays by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)
6. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atria, $17
7. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)
8. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)
9. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
10. This Summer Will Be Different by Carley Fortune (Berkley: $19)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
2. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)
3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
4. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)
5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
6. What an Owl Knows by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin: $19)
7. Liliana’s Invincible Summer by Cristina Rivera Garza (Hogarth: $18)
8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
9. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
10. The Courage to Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi, Fumitake Koga (Atria Books: $19)
