The week’s bestselling books, July 1

Hardcover fiction

1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

2. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.

3. The Midnight Feast by Lucy Foley (William Morrow: $30) Twists abound in this locked-room murder mystery.

4. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $29) A fusion of genres and ideas that’s part time-travel romance and part spy thriller.

5. Funny Story by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) Two opposites with the wrong thing in common connect.

6. Sandwich by Catherine Newman (Harper: $27) The story of a family summer vacation full of secrets, lunch and learning to let go.

7. Table for Two by Amor Towles (Viking: $32) A collection of stories from the author of “The Lincoln Highway.”

8. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.

9. Same As It Ever Was by Claire Lombardo (Doubleday: $30) A long marriage faces imminent derailment from events both past and present.

10. All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker (Crown: $30) A novel combining a missing person mystery, a serial killer thriller and a love story.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. On Call by Anthony Fauci, M.D. (Viking: $36) A memoir by the doctor whose six-decade career in public service has spanned seven presidents.

2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

3. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $35) An exploration of the pivotal five months between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the start of the Civil War.

4. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Press: $30) The actor-director’s memoir of growing up in Hollywood and Manhattan.

5. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health.

6. What This Comedian Said Will Shock You by Bill Maher (Simon & Schuster: $30) The host of HBO’s “Real Time” has written a vivisection of American life, politics and culture.

7. Somehow by Anne Lamott (Riverhead Books: $22) A joyful celebration of love from the bestselling author.

8. Democracy or Else by Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor (Zando-Crooked Media Reads: $28) The “Pod Save America” hosts offer a step-by-step guide to navigating the chaotic waters of American politics.

9. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

10. Inventing Paradise by Paul Haddad (Santa Monica Press: $30) An exploration of the rise of Los Angeles through six influential figures: Phineas Banning, Harrison Gray Otis, Henry Huntington, Harry Chandler, William Mulholland and Moses Sherman.

Paperback fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

2. Not in Love by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $19)

3. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

4. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See (Scribner: $19)

5. Play It As It Lays by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

6. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atria, $17

7. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)

8. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)

9. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

10. This Summer Will Be Different by Carley Fortune (Berkley: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

2. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)

3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

4. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)

5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

6. What an Owl Knows by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin: $19)

7. Liliana’s Invincible Summer by Cristina Rivera Garza (Hogarth: $18)

8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)

9. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

10. The Courage to Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi, Fumitake Koga (Atria Books: $19)