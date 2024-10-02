The week’s bestselling books, Oct. 6
Hardcover fiction
1. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $29) Two grieving brothers come to terms with their history and the people they love.
2. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
3. Playground by Richard Powers (W. W. Norton & Co.: $30) The Pacific Ocean-set novel explores one of the last wild places we have yet to colonize.
4. The Empusium by Olga Tokarczuk, Antonia Lloyd-Jones (Transl.) (Riverhead Books: $30) The Nobel Prize winner sets her latest novel in a sanitarium on the eve of World War I.
5. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $30) A return to the town of Crosby, Maine, and its colorful cast of characters.
6. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.
7. Colored Television by Danzy Senna (Riverhead Books: $29) A novelist in L.A. gets the opportunity to cash in on her biracial background in this sharply funny Hollywood takedown.
8. Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner (Scribner: $30) A seductive and cunning American woman infiltrates an anarchist collective in France.
9. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.
10. Somewhere Beyond the Sea by TJ Klune (Tor Books: $29) The sequel to the author’s beloved fantasy novel “The House in the Cerulean Sea.”
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House: $35) How the flow of information has shaped us and our world across the centuries.
2. A Return to Common Sense by Leigh McGowan (Atria/One Signal Publishers: $30) A guide to how America works from the creator of PoliticsGirl.
3. On Freedom by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $32) An exploration of freedom by the Yale historian and author.
4. Something Lost, Something Gained by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster: $30) A candid reflection on life, love and politics from the former first lady, secretary of State and presidential candidate.
5. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
6. Lucky Loser by Russ Buettner, Susanne Craig (Penguin Press: $35) Inside the history of former President Trump’s wealth, from the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporters.
7. Kingmaker by Sonia Purnell (Viking: $35) A reexamination of Pamela Churchill Harriman, one of the 20th century’s greatest unsung power players.
8. Connie by Connie Chung (Grand Central Publishing: $33) A behind-the-scenes look at the legendary journalist’s pioneering rise in TV news.
9. The Art of Power by Nancy Pelosi (Simon & Schuster: $30) The most powerful woman in U.S. political history tells her story.
10. Does This Taste Funny? by Stephen Colbert, Evie McGee Colbert (Celadon Books: $35) The late-night host and his wife share their favorite recipes from family and friends.
…
Paperback fiction
1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)
3. The Bee Sting by Paul Murray (Picador: $20)
4. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books: $20)
5. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin Books: $18)
6. Record of a Night Too Brief by Hiromi Kawakami, Lucy North (Transl.) (Pushkin Press: $16)
7. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $21)
8. Us Fools by Nora Lange (Two Dollar Radio: $19)
9. The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde (Vintage: $10)
10. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin Books: $18)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin Books: $20)
2. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
3. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)
4. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin Books: $19)
5. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)
6. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
7. Astor by Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe (Harper Paperbacks: $20)
8. The 2025 Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac: $11)
9. Justice in Palestine by Mahatma Gandhi (Eris: $6)
10. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)
