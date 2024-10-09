The week’s bestselling books, Oct. 13

Hardcover fiction

1. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $29) Two grieving brothers come to terms with their history and the people they love.

2. Playground by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton & Co.: $30) The Pacific Ocean-set novel explores one of the last wild places we have yet to colonize.

3. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

4. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.

5. The Life Impossible by Matt Haig (Viking: $30) A retired math teacher comes to terms with her past after she’s gifted a run-down house on a Mediterranean island.

6. We Solve Murders by Richard Osman (Pamela Dorman Books: $30) “The Thursday Murder Club” author returns with a fresh cast of characters in a new madcap mystery.

7. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $30) A return to the town of Crosby, Maine, and its colorful cast of characters.

8. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

9. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time.

10. Colored Television by Danzy Senna (Riverhead Books: $29) A novelist in L.A. gets the opportunity to cash in on her biracial background in this sharply funny Hollywood takedown.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (Crown: $34) The Barefoot Contessa shares the story of her rise in the food world.

2. The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $30) The National Book Award winner travels to three sites of conflict to explore how the stories we tell, and the ones we don’t, shape our realities.

3. Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House: $35) How the flow of information has shaped us and our world across the centuries.

4. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The bestselling author reframes the lessons of his first book 25 years later.

5. On Freedom by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $32) An exploration of freedom by the Yale historian and author.

6. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

7. The Coming Golden Age by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson: $30) A guide to the second coming of Christ from a Bible teacher and pastor.

8. Something Lost, Something Gained by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster: $30) A candid reflection on life, love and politics from the former first lady, secretary of State and presidential candidate.

9. Want by Gillian Anderson (Abrams Press: $28) The actor introduces anonymous letters from women around the world on their secret desires.

10. Connie by Connie Chung (Grand Central Publishing: $33) A behind-the-scenes look at the legendary journalist’s pioneering rise in TV news.

Paperback fiction

1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $21)

4. The Bee Sting by Paul Murray (Picador: $20)

5. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

6. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Grand Central: $13)

7. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin Books: $18)

8. The Maniac by Benjamin Labatut (Penguin Books: $18)

9. My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante (Europa Editions: $17)

10. The Best Short Stories 2024 by Amor Towles, Jenny Minton Quigley (editors) (Vintage: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

2. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin Books: $19)

3. Doppelganger by Naomi Klein (Picador: $20)

4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

5. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)

6. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

7. How to Listen by Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.) (Parallax Press: $10)

8. The Mysterious Case of Rudolf Diesel by Douglas Brunt (Atria Books: $20)

9. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

10. Dopamine Nation by Dr. Anna Lembke (Dutton: $20)

