The week’s bestselling books, Dec. 1

Hardcover fiction

1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

2. The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami (Knopf: $35) The acclaimed writer returns with a love story and ode to books and to the libraries that house them.

3. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $29) Two grieving brothers come to terms with their history and the people they love.

4. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

5. The Grey Wolf by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $30) The 19th mystery in the Armand Gamache series.

6. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.

7. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove Press: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery.

8. The Waiting by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) LAPD Det. Renée Ballard tracks a serial rapist whose trail has gone cold.

9. Playground by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton & Co.: $30) The Pacific Ocean-set novel explores one of the last wild places we have yet to colonize.

10. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $30) A return to the town of Crosby, Maine, and its colorful cast of characters.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne (Illus.) (Scribner: $20) The “Braiding Sweetgrass” author on gratitude, reciprocity and community, and the lessons to take from the natural world.

2. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The bestselling author reframes the lessons of his first book 25 years later.

3. Didion and Babitz by Lili Anolik (Scribner: $30) In the journalist’s provocative new work, Eve Babitz’s diary-like letters provide a window into her fellow literary titan, Joan Didion.

4. The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $30) The National Book Award winner travels to three sites of conflict to explore how the stories we tell, and the ones we don’t, shape our realities.

5. Genesis by Henry A. Kissinger, Eric Schmidt, Craig Mundie (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) In his final book, the late statesman joins forces with two technologists to explore the challenges of AI.

6. Cher by Cher (Dey Street Books: $36) The superstar reveals her true story in the first of a two-part memoir.

7. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (Crown: $34) The Barefoot Contessa shares the story of her rise in the food world.

8. Nexus by Yuval by Noah Harari (Random House: $35) How the flow of information has shaped us and our world across the centuries.

9. From Under the Truck by Josh Brolin (Harper: $30) The actor recounts his unconventional childhood and career.

10. The Memory Palace by Nate DiMeo (Random House: $33) A collection of offbeat tales from American history.

Paperback fiction

1. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

2. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

3. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)

4. The Vegetarian by Han Kang (Hogarth: $17)

5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

6. My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante (Europa Editions: $17)

7. The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin: $18)

8. The Best American Short Stories 2024 by Lauren Groff, Heidi Pitlor (Editors) (Mariner Books: $20)

9. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

10. The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters (Catapult: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

2. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

3. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

4. Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe (Vintage: $20)

5. The Pirate’s Wife by Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos (Hanover Square Press: $22)

6. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $18)

7. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $20)

8. The Eater Guide to Los Angeles by Eater (Abrams Image: $20)

9. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

10. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

