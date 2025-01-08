The week’s bestselling books, Jan. 12

Hardcover fiction

1. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.

2. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

3. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove Press: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery.

4. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $29) Two grieving brothers come to terms with their history and the people they love.

5. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

6. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help on her journey to starting anew.

7. Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner (Scribner: $30) A seductive and cunning American woman infiltrates an anarchist collective in France.

8. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time.

9. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $30) A return to the town of Crosby, Maine, and its colorful cast of characters.

10. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The bestselling author reframes the lessons of his first book 25 years later.

2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

4. The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $30) The National Book Award winner travels to three sites of conflict to explore how the stories we tell, and the ones we don’t, shape our realities.

5. Didion and Babitz by Lili Anolik (Scribner: $30) Eve Babitz’s diary-like letters provide a window into her fellow literary titan, Joan Didion.

6. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $35) An exploration of the pivotal five months between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the Civil War’s start.

7. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Doubleday: $35) An epic account of Capt. James Cook’s final voyage.

8. Patriot by Alexei Navalny (Knopf $35) The memoir of a political opposition leader who paid the ultimate price.

9. What I Ate in One Year by Stanley Tucci (Gallery Books: $35) A memoir chronicling a year’s worth of meals from the actor.

10. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (Crown: $34) The Barefoot Contessa shares the story of her rise in the food world.

Paperback fiction

1. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)

2. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

3. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

5. The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters (Catapult: $18)

6. The Vegetarian by Han Kang (Hogarth: $17)

7. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

8. The Secret History by Donna Tartt (Vintage: $18)

9. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books: $18)

10. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $21)

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

2. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

3. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

5. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $20)

6. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)

7. The Courage to Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi, Fumitake Koga (Atria Books: $19)

8. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

9. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

10. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $18)