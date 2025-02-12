The week’s bestselling books, Feb. 16

Hardcover fiction

1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

2. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove Press: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery.

3. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent novel.

4. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $33) A deluxe limited edition of the fantasy series featuring exclusive design work.

5. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $29) Two grieving brothers come to terms with their history.

6. We Do Not Part by Han Kang, translated by e. yaewon and Paige Aniyah Morris (Hogarth: $28) The story of a friendship between two women that reckons with a hidden chapter in Korean history.

7. Witchcraft for Wayward Girls by Grady Hendrix (Berkley: $30) In a home for pregnant young women in 1970 Florida, a book on witchcraft upends lives.

8. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

9. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) The third installment of the bestselling dragon rider series.

10. Isola by Allegra Goodman (The Dial Press: $29) A French noblewoman is marooned on an island in a tale inspired by a real-life 16th century heroine.



Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) A guide on how to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

2. Source Code by Bill Gates (Knopf: $30) A candid memoir of the tech mogul’s early years.

3. On the Hippie Trail by Rick Steves (Rick Steves: $30) The travel writer recalls his 1978 journey from Istanbul to Kathmandu.

4. The Sirens’ Call by Chris Hayes (Penguin Press: $32) An analysis of how trivial distractions have reordered our politics and the fabric of society.

5. Memorial Days by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) A memoir of sudden loss, grief and the mysteries of life.

6. The Harder I Fight the More I Love You by Neko Case (Grand Central Publishing: $30) The singer-songwriter’s vivid portrait of a turbulent life.

7. Aflame by Pico Iyer (Riverhead Books: $30) An exploration of the power of silence and what it can show us about life, love and death.

8. Unicorn Team by Jen Kem (Hay House Business: $27) The entrepreneur’s guide to identifying your leadership style.

9. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Doubleday: $35) An epic account of Capt. James Cook’s final voyage.

10. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (Crown: $34) The Barefoot Contessa shares the story of her rise in the food world.



Paperback fiction

1. Deep End by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $20)

2. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $21)

3. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

4. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $20)

5. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)

6. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood (Anchor: $18)

7. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

8. Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury (Simon & Schuster: $17)

9. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

10. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

2. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

3. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

6. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $20)

7. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)

8. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)

9. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

10. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)