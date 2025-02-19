The week’s bestselling books, Feb. 23

Hardcover fiction

1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

2. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent novel.

3. Three Days in June by Anne Tyler (Knopf: $27) A socially awkward mother of the bride navigates the days before and after her daughter’s wedding.

Advertisement

4. Stone Yard Devotional by Charlotte Wood (Riverhead Books: $28) A burned-out woman takes refuge in a small religious community hidden away on the stark plains of rural Australia.

5. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove Press: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery.

6. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

Advertisement

7. Witchcraft for Wayward Girls by Grady Hendrix (Berkley: $30) In a home for pregnant young women in 1970 Florida, a book on witchcraft upends lives.

8. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help.

9. We Do Not Part by Han Kang, translated by e. yaewon and Paige Aniyah Morris (Hogarth: $28) The story of a friendship between two women that reckons with a hidden chapter in Korean history.

10. Emily Wilde’s Compendium of Lost Tales by Heather Fawcett (Del Rey: $29) The third installment of a series about a curmudgeonly scholar of folklore and the fae prince she loves.

Advertisement

…

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) A guide on how to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

2. The Sirens’ Call by Chris Hayes (Penguin Press: $32) An analysis of how trivial distractions have reordered our politics and the fabric of society.

3. How We Learn to Be Brave by Mariann Edgar Budde (Avery: $28) A guide to navigating pivotal moments in life with faith and strength by the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington.

4. Memorial Days by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) A memoir of sudden loss, grief and the mysteries of life.

5. The Harder I Fight the More I Love You by Neko Case (Grand Central Publishing: $30) The singer-songwriter’s vivid portrait of a turbulent life.

Advertisement

6. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

7. The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $30) The writer travels to three sites of conflict to explore how the stories we tell, and the ones we don’t, shape our realities.

8. Being Jewish After the Destruction of Gaza by Peter Beinart (Knopf: $26) The political commentator ponders what it means to be Jewish in the shadow of war.

9. Scrambled or Sunny-Side Up? by Loren Ridinger (Post Hill Press: $29) The entrepreneur recounts how she turned heartbreaking loss into a powerful force for growth.

10. Culture Matters by Jenni Catron (Maxwell Leadership: $26) Real stories of businesses and leaders who created a strong, healthy culture.



…

Paperback fiction

1. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

2. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)

3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $21)

4. Deep End by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $20)

5. Good Material by Dolly Alderton (Vintage: $18)

6. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $20)

7. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

8. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

9. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

10. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

…

Advertisement

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

2. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)

3. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

5. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

6. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $19)

7. Room to Dream by David Lynch and Kristine McKenna (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $22)

8. The Eater Guide to Los Angeles by Eater (Abrams Image: $20)

9. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $19)

10. Making It So by Patrick Stewart (Gallery Books: $21)