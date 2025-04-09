The week’s bestselling books, April 13
Hardcover fiction
1. Say You’ll Remember Me by Abby Jimenez (Forever: $28) After one perfect date, a couple navigates family crises and long distances.
2. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
3. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.
4. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life.
5. Deep Cuts by Holly Brickley (Crown: $28) A love story about two people pulled apart by the same force that draws them together: music.
6. Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Knopf: $32) The story of four women and their loves, longings and desires.
7. Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster: $29) A love triangle unearths dangerous secrets.
8. Playground by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton & Co.: $30) The Pacific Ocean-set novel explores one of the last wild places.
9. The Dream Hotel by Laila Lalami (Pantheon: $29) A woman fights for freedom in a near-future where even dreams are under surveillance.
10. The Antidote by Karen Russell (Knopf: $30) A Dust Bowl epic about five characters whose fates become entangled after a storm ravages their small Nebraska town.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.
2. Abundance by Ezra Klein, Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A call to renew a politics of plenty and abandon the chosen scarcities that have deformed American life.
3. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.
4. Everything Is Tuberculosis (Signed Edition) by John Green (Crash Course Books: $28). The deeply human story of the fight against the world’s deadliest infectious disease.
5. Who Is Government? Michael Lewis, editor (Riverhead Books: $30) A civics lesson from a team of writers and storytellers.
6. When the Going Was Good by Graydon Carter (Penguin Press: $32) The former Vanity Fair editor recalls the glamorous heyday of print magazines.
7. Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams (Flatiron Books: $33) An insider’s account of working at Facebook.
8. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) A powerful reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its fundamental values.
9. How to Love Better by Yung Pueblo (Harmony: $27) A blueprint to deepening your compassion, kindness and gratitude.
10. The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer and John Burgoyne (illustrator) (Scribner: $20) The “Braiding Sweetgrass” author on gratitude, reciprocity and community, and the lessons to take from the natural world.
Paperback fiction
1. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)
2. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $20)
3. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)
4. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)
5. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)
6. Funny Story by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)
7. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $19)
8. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)
9. Yellowface by R.F. Kuang (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)
10. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)
2. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)
3. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)
4. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)
5. Eve by Cat Bohannon (Vintage: $20)
6. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
7. The Many Lives of Mama Love by Lara Love Hardin (Simon & Schuster: $18)
8. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $20)
9. The White Album by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)
10. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
