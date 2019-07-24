Matthew Modine and three others challenge Gabrielle Carteris for SAG-AFTRA presidency

Former “Beverly Hills, 90210" actress Gabrielle Carteris will have competition in her quest for reelection as president of SAG-AFTRA, with four people running against her, according to information released by the union Wednesday.

Other candidates vying for the role of president are veteran actor Matthew Modine, stuntman and actor Abraham Justice, the union’s current secretary-treasurer and stunt performer Jane Austin and Queen Alljahye Searles.

Carteris has been president since 2016.

“I’m asking for your vote because SAG-AFTRA has a huge impact on performers’ ability to make a living, and I’m experienced in making positive change for members,” Carteris said in a statement on the union’s voter guide.

Modine, who portrayed Private Joker in “Full Metal Jacket,” is running as an opposition candidate under the group “Membership First,” which has typically advocated for a more aggressive stance in negotiations with major studios. Joining him on his party’s slate is actress and writer Jodi Long, who is running for secretary-treasurer.

“If you’re reading this statement, I want to remind you that you’re much more than a member,” Modine wrote in the voter guide. “You’ve paid an initiation fee, you pay dues, and contributions are made to your health and pension plans. This means you have ownership in this union. It’s your union, and you have a say in how it functions.”

Other candidates for secretary-treasurer include Camryn Manheim, Chuck Slavin and Rob Stats.

Election results will be announced Aug. 28.

The election comes as SAG-AFTRA prepares for negotiations on a new film and TV contract that expires next June. Last weekend, the union announced it had entered into a separate agreement with Netflix that helped increase theatrical residuals (fees when movies are rerun) on high-budget movies for performers.