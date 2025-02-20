How to watch the 2025 SAG Awards and everything else you need to know

Awards-season junkies, grab your popcorn and ballots. The Screen Actors Guild Awards , the last major awards ceremony before the Oscars, are just a few days away.

The awards show — voted on by members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists — recognizes the best film and television performances of the year. The show often provides a window into how the acting branch, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ largest, voted for the Oscars , which fall a week after the SAG Awards this year.

Will Zoe Saldaña and Adrien Brody continue their winning streaks? Will Timothée Chalamet win his first major acting prize? Will “Wicked” get some love? All will be revealed this Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ceremony.

When is the show?

The 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place Sunday at 5 p.m. PT at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall . The show is expected to run for about two hours.

How can I watch?

For the second year in a row, Netflix will stream the ceremony live. The multiyear partnership between Netflix and the SAG Awards comes after decades of the show struggling to reach a wide viewership on cable — it aired for 25 years on TNT/TBS — and as the streamer continues its foray into live programming.

Who is hosting?

Kristen Bell , who’s nominated for her performance in the Netflix romantic comedy “Nobody Wants This,” is hosting this year. Bell served as the awards show’s first-ever emcee in 2018.

When her hosting duties were announced in December, Bell said in a statement that she was “thrilled” to take on the gig. “I’m honored to be asked back and can’t wait to share the evening with my fellow actors, doing what we do best ... celebrating ourselves,” she said.

What’s nominated?

“Wicked” leads the film slate with five nods, including cast in a motion picture and individual recognition for Cynthia Erivo , Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey .

“A Complete Unknown” and “Emilia Pérez” are also up for a handful of awards recognizing the respective casts and individual performances from Chalamet, Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro for the Bob Dylan biopic, and Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón for the Spanish-language crime musical.

On the television side, Emmy and Golden Globes favorite “Shōgun” leads the pack with five noms, including for its ensemble and for actors Anna Sawai , Tadanobu Asano and Hiroyuki Sanada .

“The Bear” trails just behind with four nods recognizing the ensemble and its stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Liza Colón-Zayas . Breakout hit “Nobody Wants This” also got some love, with Bell and her co-star Adam Brody nominated.