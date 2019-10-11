Shepard Smith, respected nonpartisan voice at Fox News, is leaving the network

Shepard Smith, the longtime lead anchor of Fox News who stood out as the non partisan voice on the conservative channel, is leaving the network.

Smith, who has been with Fox News since it launched in 1996, told viewers at the end of his Friday broadcast that he asked management to be let out of his contract and that they “graciously obliged.”

While Smith was far from being the highest-rated personality on Fox News, his straight-ahead approach to stories that often contradicted what viewers heard from its conservative commentators in prime time was a major source of credibility for the network.

His departure is a major blow to Fox News’ efforts to remain a reliable news source, as many people view it as a propaganda arm for the Republican party and the Trump White House.

Smith’s value to Fox News showed up in his salary. His current contract paid him $15 million a year, a staggering figure for an hourly newscast that aired in the middle of the day.

There have been reports based that Smith was increasingly unhappy with the intensity of the pro-Trump rhetoric spouted by prime-time hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.

Smith was said to be especially dismayed over comments by Carlson who said “white supremacy is not a real problem in America.”

In a staff memo, Fox News President Suzanne Scott, said the anchor “recently asked us to step down and begin a new chapter. We know this was an extremely difficult decision for him and he made it with much deliberation, care and consideration. While this day is especially challenging for both of us who have worked alongside him for 23 years, we respect his decision and are deeply grateful for his immense contributions to the entire network.”