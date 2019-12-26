Spectrum outage in Inglewood disrupts holiday for Lakers-Clippers fans

Thousands of Spectrum customers in Inglewood and surrounding communities experienced a Christmas Day outage, infuriating sports fans who were eager to watch the much-anticipated Clippers-Lakers basketball game.

The cable TV and internet service disruption began about 2 p.m. Wednesday, about three hours before the game’s tipoff on ABC. The Clippers won the contest, 111-106.

The outage lasted about 16 hours with service restored Thursday morning, according to a Charter Communications spokesman. The company offers its cable TV, phone and internet service under the Spectrum brand.

Damaged underground fiber lines were responsible for the outage, the spokesman said.

The company declined to provide the number of homes affected beyond noting that “a few thousand subscribers” had lost access to their lineup of TV channels and the internet. Technicians worked through the night to restore service. The outage affected subscribers in Inglewood — the former home of the Lakers and future home of the Clippers — as well as Ladera Heights, View Park, Baldwin Hills and Westchester.

“We apologize to the customers who were affected by the outage,” Charter said in a statement.