CAA Sports acquires Kauffman Sports Management Group as agencies bulk up

Creative Artists Agency said Monday that its CAA Sports division acquired Kauffman Sports Management Group, an L.A.-based firm that represents NBA executives, as well as NBA and NCAA basketball coaches.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The move comes as agencies look to diversify their businesses by expanding their rosters into areas such as sports and music. Agencies have been adapting to a changing media landscape, with the rise of streaming and decline of TV packaging, as well as a long-standing writers boycott.

Under the deal, Spencer Breecker, Kauffman’s managing partner, will become CAA Sports’ head of basketball coaches and executives division. His clients include Michael Malone, head coach of the Denver Nuggets, and Steve Clifford, head coach of the Orlando Magic. Steve Kauffman, president of Kauffman Sports, will be in an advisory role at CAA Sports.

Advertisement

CAA Sports now represents nine NBA head coaches, along with other executives and college coaches.

The powerhouse agency, based in Century City, has been bulking up. Last year, CAA Sports acquired Base Soccer Agency, a London-based firm that represents soccer players, coaches and managers. CAA has had exploratory conversations to buy Paradigm Talent Agency, known for its roster of high-profile music talent, said two sources who declined to be named.

Paradigm CEO Sam Gores said in an email to staff that his agency is not up for sale. Paradigm recently laid off 30 employees, including agents in its music division and people who worked in its reality TV department.

Last month, in a major overhaul of the company’s operations, CAA created a new leadership structure with an 11-person board to chart the company’s future.