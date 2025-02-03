Former President Biden signs with Hollywood talent agency CAA

Joe Biden gestures as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One.

Just weeks after leaving office, Joe Biden is laying the groundwork for his post-presidential era in Hollywood.

One of the entertainment industry’s biggest talent firms, Creative Artists Agency, which represents actors including Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts, said Monday it had signed Biden to its roster.

Biden was previously a CAA client from 2017 to 2020, following his second term as vice president during the Obama administration. During his earlier stint with CAA, he released his memoir, “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose” and launched his “American Promise Tour,” which sold more than 85,000 tickets nationwide, the agency said.

Advertisement

“President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs,” said Richard Lovett, CAA’s co-chairman, in a statement. “His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again.”

CAA will be representing him in all areas, including publishing and speaking engagements.

Biden, 82, is the oldest man to serve as U.S. president, holding the office from 2021 to 2025.

Many in the entertainment industry, who are predominantly Democratic, are still reeling from President Trump’s victory over former Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden received criticism from Hollywood talent for not dropping out of the presidential race sooner against Trump in 2024.

Advertisement

He left office with low approval ratings and received widespread backlash for pardoning his son Hunter Biden, who was convicted of illegally purchasing a handgun in Delaware and pleaded guilty to tax charges in Los Angeles.

Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, have been active in Hollywood, starting company Higher Ground Productions in 2018, which has produced films, TV series and podcasts.

Opportunities for Biden could be lucrative. During the last time Biden signed with CAA, his income rose dramatically due to the popularity of his book and speaking events. His income rose from less than $400,000 a year when he was vice president to more than $15 million in the two years after he left his position, The Times reported.

Advertisement

His son, Hunter Biden, is also exploring his options after his pardon.

Hunter Biden has been trailed for years by a documentary crew in a project backed by L.A.-based lawyer Kevin Morris, The Times reported. A friend of Hunter Biden, Bobby Sager, told The Times that Hunter Biden could explore paths including potentially venturing into podcasting or public speaking.

Staff writers Matt Hamilton and Stacy Perman contributed to this report.