L.A. County D.A. settles Time Warner Cable dispute for $18.8 million

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey has settled a long-running dispute with the former Time Warner Cable for $18.8 million.

The county had sued on behalf of more than 170,000 California customers who subscribed to Time Warner Cable broadband service and paid for internet speeds that the company failed to deliver.

The settlement marks the largest restitution order in a consumer protection lawsuit negotiated by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. Most of the money will be returned to the company’s customers as credits on their cable TV and internet bills.

The case began in 2014 when Time Warner Cable was a standalone company. Time Warner Cable has since been swallowed by Connecticut-based Charter Communications, which rebranded its cable TV, phone and internet service under the Spectrum banner.

Advertisement

District attorneys in San Diego and Riverside counties had joined Los Angeles County in the lawsuit, which alleged unlawful business practices. Prosecutors said Time Warner Cable employed misleading advertisements, beginning in 2013, to get consumers to pay for high-speed internet speeds that the company couldn’t deliver. In some cases, customers were given outdated modems, preventing them from receiving the broadband speeds that they had purchased.

“This historic settlement serves as a warning to all companies in California that deceptive practices are bad for consumers and bad for business,” Lacey said in a statement. “We as prosecutors demand that all service providers — large and small — live up to their claims and fairly market their products.”

Charter did not admit liability in the matter. The company has since dramatically raised the internet speeds provided to customers.

Last week, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Gregory Keosian signed the stipulated final judgment, ending the lawsuit.

Advertisement

Under the settlement, $16.9 million in restitution will be paid to eligible customers who received their internet service from Time Warner Cable prior to the company’s sale in May 2016. Some customers will receive a one-time credit of about $90 on their bills, according to the district attorney’s office. Those customers who had been issued outdated modems are expected to receive a credit of about $180.

Spectrum must provide the credits to eligible consumers within 60 days. Subscribers who received the Time Warner Cable internet service will be offered three free months of Showtime, the premium channel. Customers who simply subscribe to internet service will be offered a free month of a streaming package called Spectrum TV Choice, which is valued at about $40.

“We are pleased to have reached this settlement with California regarding certain Time Warner Cable advertising practices in California prior to our 2016 merger,” Charter said in a statement. “We cooperated fully in the review, have resolved this matter comprehensively, and this is expressly not a finding nor an admission of liability. Charter has made and continues to make, substantial investments enhancing internet service across the state including raising entry-level speeds of our flagship service to 200 Mbps and launching Spectrum Internet Gig. “