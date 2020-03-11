Two CBS News workers in New York diagnosed with coronavirus

Two CBS News employees in New York have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting the network to ask employees to work from home for the remainder of the week.

One staff member now infected was at the CBS News offices in the fifth floor of the hulking CBS Broadcast Center at 513 West 57th Street. The second person was working from the ninth floor of an adjoining building, 555 West 57th Street.

CBS News said its news programs, which include “CBS This Morning” with Gayle King, will continue to be produced.

However, the newscasts may originate from alternative locations. The flagship “CBS Evening News” with Norah O’Donnell moved to Washington in December.

“We have been planning for this possibility and want everyone to be assured that we are taking all necessary measures,” CBS News President Susan Zirinsky said in an email to staff members Wednesday afternoon. “We are asking that employees in both buildings work remotely for the next two days while the buildings are cleaned and disinfected.”

The company also identified several co-workers who may have been in direct contact with the individuals who now have the virus, and have asked them to “self-quarantine and work remotely for the next 14 days,” Zirinsky said.

The outbreak at CBS is the latest example of how numerous companies in Hollywood and beyond are grappling with the effects of the virus.

Some high-profile movies have already halted filming overseas or had their release dates postponed. Several TV programs have halted productions, rearranged schedules, or suspended taping in front of live audiences.

SAG-AFTRA late Tuesday said Walt Disney Television had notified cast and crew of the Chicago-based Fox TV show “neXt” that a production member had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hollywood’s largest union said it was working with producers to “determine the timeline and scope of potential exposure to members and others.”